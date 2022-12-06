Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors Dec. 6 during the 85th Annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island. GFB voting delegates re-elected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County. He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children: Al (wife Rachel) and Katie M. Archer (husband Bristol), two grandsons and one granddaughter. The McCalls are of the Methodist faith.

