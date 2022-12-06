Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
Related
valdostaceo.com
Georgia DOT Awards $152 Million in Construction Contracts in October
During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant mix...
valdostaceo.com
Georgia Creative Communities Project Partners with the GFPE
The Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE), in partnership with the Georgia Creative Communities Project, is introducing a tax credit program that allows businesses to proactively support students in K-12 schools with the skills a wide range of employers have identified as critical. By participating in the new tax credit program, businesses can contribute to preparing students for the future workforce and engage in developing Georgia's robust creative ecosystem in communities across the state.
valdostaceo.com
Vogtle Unit 4 Completes Cold Hydro Testing
Georgia Power today announced the completion of cold hydro testing for Vogtle Unit 4 at the nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Ga. The completion of cold hydro testing is required to support the last major test remaining for Unit 4, hot functional testing, which is projected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
valdostaceo.com
Georgia Farm Bureau Elects the 2023 Board of Directors
Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors Dec. 6 during the 85th Annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island. GFB voting delegates re-elected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County. He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children: Al (wife Rachel) and Katie M. Archer (husband Bristol), two grandsons and one granddaughter. The McCalls are of the Methodist faith.
valdostaceo.com
HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Now Available to Georgians
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
Comments / 0