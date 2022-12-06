ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Dr. Don Nakayama Appointed Senior Associate Dean of MUSM’s Columbus Campus

Renowned pediatric surgeon, researcher and medical educator Don Nakayama, M.D., MBA, has been appointed senior associate dean of Mercer University School of Medicine’s Columbus campus and medical director of pediatric surgery at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, effective Dec. 1. Dr. Nakayama comes to Columbus from the University of North...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Colorado-based artist leaves Columbus brighter with new mural

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University and the Dragonfly Trail Network unveiled a near mural made by Colorado-based artist, Thomas Evans. The new addition to the community is located near Piedmont Columbus Regional on 5th Ave. Both organizations were looking for a new element on the Dragonfly Trail...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Dr. Don Nakayama chosen as senior associate dean, medical director of pediatric surgery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dr. Don Nakayama is a renowned pediatric surgeon, researcher and medical educator, says a press release from Mercer University and Piedmont Columbus Regional. According to the press release, he has been appointed as senior associate dean of Mercer University School of Medicine’s Columbus campus and as a medical director of pediatric […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

College signings held at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the students at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!. Smiths Station: Hannah Mounce (Softball at Georgia Highlands), Aliya Wallace (Softball at Enterprise State), Khristian Hill (Baseball at Enterprise State), Jacob Middleton (Baseball at Wallace Community College) and Jackson Williams (Golf at Northeast Mississippi Community College).
SMITHS STATION, AL
WRBL News 3

Schley County, Harris County fall short of State Championships

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Two area teams entered Thursday with an opportunity to win state championships. Harris County faced off with defending champion Southeast Bulloch in Division 1 Flag Football, while Schley County took on Bowdon with the Class 1A-Division 2 title on the line. You can watch the highlights and postgame of Schley County’s […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
OPELIKA, AL
High School Football PRO

Atlanta, December 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Phenix City, AL

The city of Phenix is in Russell and Lee Counties, Alabama. In the 1940s, it was referred to as “Sin City,” but today's reality is dramatically different. This quaint little city is now considered one of the safest places to travel in the United States, offering a variety of great things to do.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WALB 10

Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City School Board continues search for new superintendent

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board continues its search for a new superintendent following Dr. Clarence Sutton’s declining to the position. The board held a meeting where they were supposed to confirm selecting Suton for the position. However, officials say he declined the role and will...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Local fitness instructor talks on health and exercising

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is a week of self-care. Today, we talk about getting fit - not skinny, not snatched. We’re talking on avoiding health problems that come because we’re not moving our bodies enough. Local fitness instructor, Stephanie Quinones, founder of Thiq Fitness, talks with...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
COLUMBUS, GA
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE

