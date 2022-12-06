Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Related
19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
thecolumbusceo.com
Dr. Don Nakayama Appointed Senior Associate Dean of MUSM’s Columbus Campus
Renowned pediatric surgeon, researcher and medical educator Don Nakayama, M.D., MBA, has been appointed senior associate dean of Mercer University School of Medicine’s Columbus campus and medical director of pediatric surgery at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, effective Dec. 1. Dr. Nakayama comes to Columbus from the University of North...
wrbl.com
Colorado-based artist leaves Columbus brighter with new mural
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University and the Dragonfly Trail Network unveiled a near mural made by Colorado-based artist, Thomas Evans. The new addition to the community is located near Piedmont Columbus Regional on 5th Ave. Both organizations were looking for a new element on the Dragonfly Trail...
WTVM
WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
Dr. Don Nakayama chosen as senior associate dean, medical director of pediatric surgery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dr. Don Nakayama is a renowned pediatric surgeon, researcher and medical educator, says a press release from Mercer University and Piedmont Columbus Regional. According to the press release, he has been appointed as senior associate dean of Mercer University School of Medicine’s Columbus campus and as a medical director of pediatric […]
WTVM
College signings held at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the students at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!. Smiths Station: Hannah Mounce (Softball at Georgia Highlands), Aliya Wallace (Softball at Enterprise State), Khristian Hill (Baseball at Enterprise State), Jacob Middleton (Baseball at Wallace Community College) and Jackson Williams (Golf at Northeast Mississippi Community College).
Schley County, Harris County fall short of State Championships
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Two area teams entered Thursday with an opportunity to win state championships. Harris County faced off with defending champion Southeast Bulloch in Division 1 Flag Football, while Schley County took on Bowdon with the Class 1A-Division 2 title on the line. You can watch the highlights and postgame of Schley County’s […]
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
Atlanta, December 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Schley County High School football team will have a game with Bowdon High School on December 08, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Phenix City, AL
The city of Phenix is in Russell and Lee Counties, Alabama. In the 1940s, it was referred to as “Sin City,” but today's reality is dramatically different. This quaint little city is now considered one of the safest places to travel in the United States, offering a variety of great things to do.
WALB 10
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified
UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
thecolumbusceo.com
Golden Donut Opening Second Location on Wynnton Rd. in Midtown Columbus
Midtown Columbus will no longer have a sweet tooth very soon - thanks to a local business opening a second location. We ‘donut’ want to keep this information from you any longer - Golden Donut is doubling! See. .
WTVM
Phenix City School Board continues search for new superintendent
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board continues its search for a new superintendent following Dr. Clarence Sutton’s declining to the position. The board held a meeting where they were supposed to confirm selecting Suton for the position. However, officials say he declined the role and will...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Local fitness instructor talks on health and exercising
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is a week of self-care. Today, we talk about getting fit - not skinny, not snatched. We’re talking on avoiding health problems that come because we’re not moving our bodies enough. Local fitness instructor, Stephanie Quinones, founder of Thiq Fitness, talks with...
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
thecolumbusceo.com
Help Children in the Chattahoochee Valley by Donating to WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive
We’re entering the final week for WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive - and we need your help!. Many children go without toys during the holiday season - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM is partnering with local businesses in our area to make sure kids in the Chattahoochee Valley don’t have to go toyless this season. See more.
Phenix City double homicide investigation continues; Riverwalk users express some safety concerns
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It has been five days since two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the Phenix City riverwalk. Phenix City police tell us that there has not been an arrest in the shooting deaths of John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40. Hours after the double homicide Phenix […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
Comments / 0