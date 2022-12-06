Read full article on original website
Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group & SK On To Build EV Battery Facility
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
Gov. Kemp, Legislative Leaders Announce Extension of Gas Tax Suspension and Other Inflation-fighting Measures
Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until January 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year's, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session. The executive orders signed today can be found here.
Statewide Organization Honors Kettering as Outstanding Georgia Fundraising Professional
At its annual conference in November, the Georgia Educational Advancement Council (GEAC) named Dr. Paul “Rocky” Kettering, CFRE, vice president for university advancement at Columbus State University, as its 2022 Outstanding Educational Fundraising Award recipient. Kettering has devoted more than two decades to fundraising and alumni relations programs....
