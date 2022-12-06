Read full article on original website
Investing in Georgia Today for the Economy of Tomorrow
In 2019, McKinsey marked the 40th anniversary of its Atlanta office with a report on the state of Georgia’s growth prospects.1 The three years since the report’s publication have brought massive economic, geopolitical, and societal shifts that have changed the trajectory of the state and the nation. In this report, we revisit the original question of Georgia’s growth potential in the years to come.
Gov. Kemp: Hyundai Motor Group & SK On To Build EV Battery Facility
Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
Georgia DOT Partners with Indeed to Host Virtual Job Fair Statewide
WHAT: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians with positions open across the state.
Statewide Organization Honors Kettering as Outstanding Georgia Fundraising Professional
At its annual conference in November, the Georgia Educational Advancement Council (GEAC) named Dr. Paul “Rocky” Kettering, CFRE, vice president for university advancement at Columbus State University, as its 2022 Outstanding Educational Fundraising Award recipient. Kettering has devoted more than two decades to fundraising and alumni relations programs....
