valdostaceo.com
The South Georgia Film Festival Extends Submission Deadline / Announces First Selected Film
The South Georgia Film Festival is extending its Regular Submission deadline until Dec. 16 to better accommodate filmmakers. Along with announcing this extension, the festival is announcing the first selected film of this year's festival "The Wintering Grounds." "We are excited for our seventh annual festival coming back this Spring....
WALB 10
Another successful Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in the books for Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in Valdosta is back and this year it’s a little more special. The season of giving is here and the city of Valdosta along with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is spreading the love to more than 100 residents at Parkwood Developmental Center.
valdostaceo.com
Go Lowndes County
Lowndes County’s new branding campaign is all about community engagement and leveraging the reach of social media. In an effort to engage the community in promoting places to visit and support locally, the county’s marketing team announced a new social media campaign, GOLOCO, at the Board of Commissioner’s mid-year meeting.
Albany Herald
Naomi Sims reflects on 46-year Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College career
TIFTON — When Naomi Sims started working in the dining hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1976, she had no idea that in 2022 her career would be in its 46th year. That says something about her dedication to her job. “I enjoy people,” Sims said. “I enjoy...
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
valdostatoday.com
Sallas Mahone students create Christmas Card display
VALDOSTA – Sallas Mahone Elementary 5th grade Jr. Beta Club has designed and painted a Christmas Card display for the front lawn. A huge congratulations to Sallas Mahone’s 5th grade Jr. Beta Club members for constructing, designing, and painting their very first, beautiful Christmas Card that is now displayed on their front lawn! Members had the opportunity to be a part of this project, from designing, attaching hinges, painting, or sketching. They beautifully displayed what team work represents by contributing their own skill to complete this mission ALL ON THEIR OWN!
valdostaceo.com
Christmas Chalk Art Will Fill The Park This Weekend
Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will welcome professional chalk artists this weekend to decorate sidewalks with cheerful Christmas scenes during the park’s annual Deck the Walks event. “Every year during Deck the Walks, our guests get to watch as sections of sidewalk are transformed into incredible works...
WALB 10
New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election season to a close. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous alert system. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous...
ecbpublishing.com
County asks city to return $4M grant to state
County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
wfxl.com
SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity
Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
WJCL
Benedictine, Swainsboro and Ware County play for GHSA State Championships
ATLANTA — The Georgia High School Association state football championship games kickoff Thursday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. Benedictine Military, Swainsboro and Ware County will all play for state titles over the three days of action. Swainsboro (13-0) will be the first to take the field. The Tigers...
wfxl.com
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. Schools launches new anonymous alert system
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Parents all across Georgia and America are worried about their child’s safety at school. Lowndes County Schools is launching a new tool to help them get urgent information to school officials across all campuses. That announcement comes just days after a school shooting hoax at Valdosta High School.
WALB 10
Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses. Eleven businesses are part of the new group. Voting underway in Georgia's runoff election. Updated: 11 hours ago. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election...
WALB 10
Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
WALB 10
South Georgia Medical Center opens new emergency room, expands opportunities for nurses
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The demand for access to emergency care and hospital services is extremely high in South Georgia. The state of Georgia has finally approved the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) to fully reopen its Northview Campus. This will bring hospital emergency services and inpatient services in addition to the services they previously offered at this location.
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta's Bed Bath & Beyond Closing
Valdosta is losing its Bed Bath & Beyond outlet. The troubled home furnishings chain has put up the “store closing” signs at its Norman Drive location. See more.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta backs Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids
VALDOSTA – The U.S. Marines Corps Reserve partners with the City of Valdosta to host the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids. Georgia State Patrol Post 31 and Local Cruise Nights along with the support and backing of City of Valdosta has stepped up to make the 75th Anniversary of U.S. Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots one to remember by hosting the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids on December 10, 2022.
WCTV
Leon County Schools set to improve security measures using metal detectors and patrol dogs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools announced Tuesday morning the new safety procedures for middle and high schools that will begin on January 1, 2023. The LCS is taking extra safety measures to keep schools and students safe and to prevent tragedies from occurring. “As you know, not...
