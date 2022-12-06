ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

WALB 10

Another successful Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in the books for Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in Valdosta is back and this year it’s a little more special. The season of giving is here and the city of Valdosta along with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is spreading the love to more than 100 residents at Parkwood Developmental Center.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostaceo.com

Go Lowndes County

Lowndes County’s new branding campaign is all about community engagement and leveraging the reach of social media. In an effort to engage the community in promoting places to visit and support locally, the county’s marketing team announced a new social media campaign, GOLOCO, at the Board of Commissioner’s mid-year meeting.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Sallas Mahone students create Christmas Card display

VALDOSTA – Sallas Mahone Elementary 5th grade Jr. Beta Club has designed and painted a Christmas Card display for the front lawn. A huge congratulations to Sallas Mahone’s 5th grade Jr. Beta Club members for constructing, designing, and painting their very first, beautiful Christmas Card that is now displayed on their front lawn! Members had the opportunity to be a part of this project, from designing, attaching hinges, painting, or sketching. They beautifully displayed what team work represents by contributing their own skill to complete this mission ALL ON THEIR OWN!
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostaceo.com

Christmas Chalk Art Will Fill The Park This Weekend

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will welcome professional chalk artists this weekend to decorate sidewalks with cheerful Christmas scenes during the park’s annual Deck the Walks event. “Every year during Deck the Walks, our guests get to watch as sections of sidewalk are transformed into incredible works...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses

The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election season to a close. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous alert system. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST. Lowndes County Schools unveils new anonymous...
MOULTRIE, GA
ecbpublishing.com

County asks city to return $4M grant to state

County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
MONTICELLO, FL
wfxl.com

SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity

Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. Schools launches new anonymous alert system

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Parents all across Georgia and America are worried about their child’s safety at school. Lowndes County Schools is launching a new tool to help them get urgent information to school officials across all campuses. That announcement comes just days after a school shooting hoax at Valdosta High School.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city

The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses. Eleven businesses are part of the new group. Voting underway in Georgia's runoff election. Updated: 11 hours ago. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

South Georgia Medical Center opens new emergency room, expands opportunities for nurses

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The demand for access to emergency care and hospital services is extremely high in South Georgia. The state of Georgia has finally approved the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) to fully reopen its Northview Campus. This will bring hospital emergency services and inpatient services in addition to the services they previously offered at this location.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostaceo.com

Valdosta's Bed Bath & Beyond Closing

Valdosta is losing its Bed Bath & Beyond outlet. The troubled home furnishings chain has put up the “store closing” signs at its Norman Drive location. See more.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta backs Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids

VALDOSTA – The U.S. Marines Corps Reserve partners with the City of Valdosta to host the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids. Georgia State Patrol Post 31 and Local Cruise Nights along with the support and backing of City of Valdosta has stepped up to make the 75th Anniversary of U.S. Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots one to remember by hosting the inaugural Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids on December 10, 2022.
VALDOSTA, GA

