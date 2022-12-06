ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
valdostaceo.com

Vogtle Unit 4 Completes Cold Hydro Testing

Georgia Power today announced the completion of cold hydro testing for Vogtle Unit 4 at the nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Ga. The completion of cold hydro testing is required to support the last major test remaining for Unit 4, hot functional testing, which is projected to commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
WAYNESBORO, GA
valdostaceo.com

Georgia DOT Awards $152 Million in Construction Contracts in October

During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant mix...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Now Available to Georgians

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy