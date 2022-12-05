Worst-performing stocks last week
Ink Drop // Shutterstock
Stacker compiled a list of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.
Industries with the most stocks in the bottom 25
#1. Information Technology: 5
#2. Consumer Staples: 4
#2. Energy: 4
#2. Financials: 4
#5. Health Care: 2
The worst performing stock on the list returned -8.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#25. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$0.43)
- Industry: Real Estate - Office REITs
#24. Alliant Energy (LNT)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.98)
- Industry: Utilities - Electric Utilities
#23. Western Digital (WDC)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.66)
- Industry: Information Technology - Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
#22. The Mosaic Company (MOS)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$0.95)
- Industry: Materials - Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals
#21. Capital One (COF)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.89)
- Industry: Financials - Consumer Finance
#20. Micron Technology (MU)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.07)
- Industry: Information Technology - Semiconductors
#19. Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$1.31)
- Industry: Industrials - Building Products
#18. Bank of America (BAC)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$0.78)
- Industry: Financials - Diversified Banks
#17. Wells Fargo (WFC)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$1.04)
- Industry: Financials - Diversified Banks
#16. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$5.80)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
#15. Kroger (KR)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$1.26)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Food Retail
#14. Constellation Energy (CEG)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$2.77)
- Industry: Utilities - Multi-Utilities
#13. Hormel Foods (HRL)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$1.47)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Packaged Foods & Meats
#12. Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$3.69)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
#11. Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$1.12)
- Industry: Financials - Consumer Finance
#10. Baxter International (BAX)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$1.97)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Equipment
#9. Dollar General (DG)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$9.14)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - General Merchandise Stores
#8. EQT (EQT)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$1.59)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
#7. ADM (ADM)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$4.54)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Agricultural Products
#6. Valero Energy (VLO)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -5.8% (-$7.77)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
#5. Salesforce (CRM)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$9.13)
- Industry: Information Technology - Application Software
#4. Charles River Laboratories (CRL)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$14.45)
- Industry: Health Care - Life Sciences Tools & Services
#3. PayPal (PYPL)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -6.6% (-$5.27)
- Industry: Information Technology - Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#2. Costco (COST)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -6.9% (-$36.39)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Hypermarkets & Super Centers
#1. NetApp (NTAP)
Stacker
- Last week price change: -8.5% (-$6.14)
- Industry: Information Technology - Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Comments / 0