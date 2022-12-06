All of us have biases, they are part of being human, We develop attitudes toward people, groups, things, places, and experiences. These attitudes become biases when we show prejudice for specific individuals or groups based on incomplete or inaccurate information. What happens is we see superficial cues like race, color, age, religion, nationality, education, economic status, or political affiliation, and then construct more complete personalities for those people. “Because he is like this, he must also be like that.” Or “because she did this, she will also do that.” Our perceptions are always incomplete and often totally inaccurate.

