ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sudbury.ma.us

Health Director

The Town of Sudbury seeks qualified applicants for the position of Health Director. The Director receives policy direction from the three elected members of the Board of Health, and is responsible for the supervision of all Health Department functions and staff, including community social work, public health nursing, local health, food and animal-related inspections, mosquito control services and participation in regional health services.
SUDBURY, MA
sudbury.ma.us

Administrative Asst. to Veterans’ Services Director – P.T.

The Town of Sudbury seeks a qualified part-time Administrative Asst. to work under the direction of the Director of Veterans Services to assist in carrying out relevant duties including, but not limited to, the coordination of benefits to eligible applicants; the completion of local, state and federal compliance reports; and other duties as needed in the newly formed Marlborough-Sudbury Regional Veterans District.
SUDBURY, MA
sudbury.ma.us

2023 Election and Town Meeting Schedule

MARCH 27 – MON- ANNUAL TOWN ELECTION. Last day to Register for Annual Town Election is Friday March 17, 2023. Last day to Register for Annual Town Meeting is Friday April 21, 2023.
SUDBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy