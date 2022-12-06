Read full article on original website
Route 199 reconstruction project continues in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County will continue in the coming weeks. The reconstruction project will take place slightly north of the Route 1056 intersection (Front Street) in Athens Borough and spans until the intersection […]
Dam demolition underway in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — After more than 130 years of service, a dam along Laurel Run in Plains Township is coming down. "By the DEP, the Department of Environmental Protection Dam Safety, that dam is rated through their engineering safety specifications for dams as a 'class C1 high-hazard dam,'" said Nicholas Lylo of the DCNR's Department of Forestry.
North Branch of Susquehanna River named finalist for PA River of the Year
Reprinted from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper As Angie Tuttle paddled and fished her way down the North Branch of the Susquehanna River from Howland Preserve to Riverside Park in Tunkhannock, she had a feeling something was watching her and following along. “I just kept fishing and floating and then I heard cracking branches up on the bank,” she said. “I looked and saw a tiny little fox face looking around...
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
40 Animals Dead After Fire Consumed Red Creek Wildlife Center — Pennsylvania
On Monday, December 6, a fire at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 40 animals. Around 8 AM, first aid personnel reportedly arrived on the scene. The primary clinic building and all the animals in temporary care were destroyed in the fire, the center said in a statement.
Water Tanker Being Used for Some Honesdale Residents - One Week After an Oil Spill
HONESDALE, WAYNE CO. (WOLF) — Many residents in Wayne County have been without water for almost a week. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was in Honesdale this evening talking to residents and the DEP. For nearly a week now, some residents have been without water. Late last week, a home...
Drought watch continues in Luzerne County
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County remains on a drought watch, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Four other counties also remain on the watch: Carbon, Northampton, Potter and Schuylkill. The Task Force lifted...
Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
Pottsville Blight and Nuisance Task Force discusses accomplishments, plans for future
The Pottsville Blight and Nuisance Task Force met Tuesday for its quarterly meeting and discussed its accomplishments and plans for the future. “There’s no doubt our blight program is working in the right direction,” Mayor Dave Clews said. Since the city established its blight list in 2014, 72...
Rockslide closes Route 611 in Delaware Water Gap
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. - A rockslide has closed part of Route 611 along the Delaware River. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Delaware Water Gap, Monroe County, between the Northampton County line and Oak Street, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. More rocks, including at least one the...
State Fire Commissioner McGarvey issues statement regarding line-of-duty deaths
PA (WOLF) — Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey issued the following statement today on the recent increase in firefighter line-of-duty deaths:. "Yesterday afternoon, our office learned of the recent house fire in West Penn Township near Tamaqua, Schuylkill County during which three individuals unfortunately lost their lives. Two of the individuals were firefighters that were actively fighting the fire when they became trapped. While eventually rescued, they later succumbed to their injuries.
Bethlehem City Council OKs recycling fee hike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council raised recycling fees, starting next year. The fee increases from $70 to $90. The city recently signed a two-year contract with Republic Services, which increased prices from their current pact. Golf course fees. During Tuesday's meeting, City Council...
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
Crews at scene of West Penn Twp. fire
PHOTOS: Fire in West Penn Twp. Crews fight a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Two firefighters died aft…
PHOTOS: Procession for firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill County
A procession is held for two firefighters from Lehigh County who lost their lives while helping to battle a house fire in neighboring Schuylkill County on Wednesday. The procession left Schuylkill County and was set to arrive at the Joint Operations Center in Lehigh County.
Pa. education official visits Carbon Career and Technical Institute
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Pennsylvania's executive deputy education secretary made a stop at a technical school in Carbon County Friday. Debora Carrera visited the Carbon Career and Technical Institute in Jim Thorpe. Students from five school districts - Jim Thorpe, Lehighton, Palmerton, Panther Valley, Weatherly - and from Carbon Lehigh...
Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County
Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Berks fire community feels impact of 2 firefighters' deaths
READING, Pa. — Fire companies in Berks County are joining their colleagues from near and far in expressing sadness over the loss of two firefighters on the job in neighboring Schuylkill County. Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and 1st Asst. Chief Zach Paris, 36, of the New Tripoli Fire Company...
PHOTOS: Fire in West Penn Twp.
Crews fight a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Two firefighters died after being called to the fire.
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
