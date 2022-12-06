ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

NASD holds hearing for new $73.4M elementary school on Route 329

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District hosted a hearing on a proposed elementary school project Thursday night at the Northampton Area Middle School cafeteria. The hearing, officially known as Act 34, is required by law. The $73.4 million, 113,238-square-foot project is slated for Route 329 and Seemsville...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. education official visits Carbon Career and Technical Institute

JIM THORPE, Pa. - Pennsylvania's executive deputy education secretary made a stop at a technical school in Carbon County Friday. Debora Carrera visited the Carbon Career and Technical Institute in Jim Thorpe. Students from five school districts - Jim Thorpe, Lehighton, Palmerton, Panther Valley, Weatherly - and from Carbon Lehigh...
JIM THORPE, PA
thebvnewspaper.com

University president involved in lawsuit

BY CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, and HADLEY THOMPSON, NEWS EDITOR. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure University, has been named a defendant in a civil lawsuit regarding alleged wrongful termination of an employee at The University of Scranton. As provost at Scranton, Gingerich participated in the termination of Benjamin Bishop, a...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown allocates $1M for redevelopment of former Allentown Metal Works

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding. As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County Patriots sue county for failure to audit 2020 election

Williamsport, Pa. — One day after the Lycoming County Commissioners held a public meeting to solidify their promise for a hand recount in two races of the 2020 election, they were hit with a lawsuit. Two members of the Lycoming County Patriots group filed a suit against Lycoming County officials on Dec. 6 for failing to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election after they presented officials with alleged evidence of fraud. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Credible messenger' program gets $1.5M to prevent crime in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday night to allocate $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to a certified credible messenger program for the prevention of violent crime. Several members of the public addressed council, asking for the program to be funded. One resident explained that...
ALLENTOWN, PA
scranton.edu

Scranton and Fu Jen Catholic University Sign Agreement

The University of Scranton and Fu Jen Catholic University, a Jesuit university in Taiwan, entered into an articulation agreement for a 4+1 MBA degree partnership. The agreement allows qualified students at Fu Jen University’s College of Management to take graduate-level courses at Fu Jen during their senior year, which will be recognized at The University of Scranton and allow the students to earn an MBA from Scranton in as little as one year after completing their bachelor’s degree at Fu Jen.
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
BUnow

Special Election Set for January 31st

State Senator John Gordner, from the 27th district, resigned from his position on November 30th. To accept a position to counsel Kim Ward. Kim Ward is the interim President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate. The President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate is third in line to the Governorship as well as to preside over the Senate in case of the Lieutenant Governor’s absence. John Gordner has been the State Senator since 2003. The 27th district includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder County, and a section of Luzerne County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston ends 'sports discrimination' by lifting ban on street sports

KINGSTON — City council relaxed its restrictions on playing sports other than hockey on local streets. In a move meant to end what one councillor called “sports discrimination,” city council voted to remove a 14-year-old bylaw that prohibited sports, except for hockey, from being played on local roadways.
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Drought watch continues in Luzerne County

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County remains on a drought watch, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Four other counties also remain on the watch: Carbon, Northampton, Potter and Schuylkill. The Task Force lifted...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

