coastalreview.org
Pine Knoll Shores aquarium welcomes 2 new river otters
Two new North American river otters, Pee Dee and Rocky, arrived at their new home in the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. The two male, 9-month-old otters are from a litter of otter pups born at Milwaukee County Zoo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Plan Program.
carolinacoastonline.com
Council votes to allow egress on U.S. 70 a new Smithfield site
NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall. Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board could vote on McLean-Spell Park plan Tuesday, public hearing to be held before vote
EMERALD ISLE — After months of discussion and debate among residents, Emerald Isle commissioners could vote Tuesday night on a consulting firm’s master plan for McLean-Spell Park. The board will hold a public hearing on the plan during its monthly regular session, which will begin at 6 p.m....
carolinacoastonline.com
Backyard flock in Carteret County tests positive for Avian Flu
A backyard flock in Carteret County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Carteret County. In late spring and early summer, HPAI...
carolinacoastonline.com
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department starts process to purchase new ambulance
CEDAR POINT — The governing board of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department voted Wednesday night to authorize Chief Kevin Hunter to begin the process to obtain a new $441,000 ambulance in a few years. The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency (WCILCA) Board of Directors met in the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Coastal Federation’s massive North River Farms project is complete
NORTH RIVER — After more than 20 years, the N.C. Coastal Federation has completed restoration work that transformed North River Farms in Down East Carteret County into a wetlands preserve. The completion of the massive project came with recent installment of two water control structures. According to the federation,...
Craven County culvert project requires new traffic pattern
HAVELOCK, N.C. – Drivers will notice a new traffic pattern beginning Friday on Adams Creek Road east of N.C. 101 where a culvert will be replaced in Craven County. A state Transportation Department contractor needs to close one of two lanes to safely perform the work, which will include installing a larger pipe that can […]
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 8 – 11, 2022
The New Bern High School Bears will play in the 4A Championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill, NC. The 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Homes Tour will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern.
WITN
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
carolinacoastonline.com
U.S. 70 to close lanes around Havelock this weekend
HAVELOCK – Drivers will encounter lane closures on U.S. 70 at Hickman Hill Loop this weekend. The left lane in both directions of U.S. 70 is scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, when all four lanes will reopen to traffic. An N.C. Department...
Havelock bypass construction requires temporary lane closures
HAVELOCK, NC – Drivers will encounter lane closures on U.S. 70 at Hickman Hill Loop later this month. The left lane in both directions of U.S. 70 is scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, when all four lanes will reopen to traffic. An N.C. Department […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 6, 7 & 8
Alan (Al) Strader Heltzel, Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday December 6, 2022. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents Lt. Colonel Alan S. Heltzel and Helen O. Heltzel. Netha Nelson, Otway.
wcti12.com
Shipwreck now visible on South Core Banks near Cape Lookout
CAPE LOOKOUT, Carteret County — This old shipwreck was covered up all summer but is now showing. It's on the South Core Banks about six miles up the beach from the lighthouse.
carolinacoastonline.com
Farrington elected chair of Carteret County Board of Commissioners
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night unanimously selected Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle to chair the board. The action came during the panel’s regular monthly meeting in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page. Farrington replaces Ed Wheatly of Beaufort.
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier commissioners ask town attorney to review proposed ordinance to regulate planned vegetative waste disposal sites
PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night reviewed but took no action on a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town. The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session, with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport town board to decide Highway 70 access request
NEWPORT - Newport Town Council members will continue a “quasi-judicial” hearing Thursday night regarding a conditional zoning request for an additional access point on Highway 70 for ingress and egress to a new restaurant under construction. This hearing is a continuation of an earlier meeting conducted the previous week and is scheduled for the first part of the council’s regularly monthly meeting to begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
newbernnow.com
Carpetbaggers, Scalawags & Spies: Clandestine Affairs at New Bern
Join the New Bern Historical Society as popular speaker and local historian Eddie Ellis pulls back the curtain to share intriguing stories of behind-the-scenes nefarious activities in Civil War New Bern. You’ll meet all sorts of controversial characters, from the businessmen who profited off Burnside’s invasion of Craven County, to the secret agents who were protected by the British government. Ellis will also introduce the Union spymaster and his ring of daring former-slaves-turned-spies. For the longer presentation on January 22, you’ll also get a sneak peek – complete with eyewitness testimony – into the true story behind the burning of the Trent River railroad bridge before the first Battle of New Bern. Hint: it’s not what you think!
coastalreview.org
Surf City mayor resigns after 35 years of public service
After serving more than three decades of public service, Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has resigned. Medlin announced his decision to step down during the Surf City Town Council meeting Tuesday, saying he wanted to focus on his family and health, according to a town news release. Councilwoman Teresa Batts...
WITN
Business owners say they’ve sued Jacksonville over city rules that effectively ban food trucks
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Institute for Justice says it has worked with a group of small business owners to sue the City of Jacksonville over its “anti-competitive regulations of food trucks on private property.”. The Institute for Justice says the city’s restrictions effectively ban food trucks from operating...
