P&G may owe you money after $8 million settlement

CINCINNATI — Procter and Gamble has agreed to pay millions of dollars to settle a lawsuit over benzene in some of its products. It could mean some money in your pocket. P&G issued a recall a year ago for some of its aerosol products because they contained trace amounts of benzene, a potentially cancer-causing chemical.
