Who What Wear
I Asked a Makeup Artist, Facialist, and Derm to Shop on Amazon—See Their Carts
Beauty experts, they’re just like us! Well, kind of. Of course, most of us don’t possess the professional know-how when it comes to prepping a celebrity for a red carpet sparkling with flashbulbs or assessing the health of a person’s complexion, but many of us do have one thing in common with the industry’s best makeup and skincare experts: Amazon! Despite having access to quite literally any product in the world, over the years I’ve discovered that even the most prestigious experts still count on plenty of products you can snap up during your next Amazon shopping binge.
