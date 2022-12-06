Read full article on original website
Jermell Charlo defends against Tim Tszyu on Jan.28th on Showtime in Las Vegas
By Dan Ambrose: Jermell Charlo will defend his undisputed junior middleweight championship against WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu on Showtime January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Jermell needs a win over Tszyu to move him on to bigger & better things against...
Charlo vs Tszyu live on Showtime from Las Vegas on Jan 28
Charlo Looks to Continue His Reign As The King of the Division, While Tszyu Attempts To Become Undisputed Champion Like His Father, In Much-Anticipated Clash Of Big Punchers. Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo will defend his four titles against unbeaten No. 1 contender and aggressive puncher Tim Tszyu live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
Crawford feels no pressure to bring a lot of PPV buys for Avanesyan fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says he feels no pressure to bring in a lot of pay-per-view buys for his fight on BLK Prime this Saturday against David Avanesyan to help increase his chances of negotiating a deal with Errol Spence. Surprisingly, WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) fails...
Bob Arum says Fury vs. Usyk could get announced next week
By Sam Volz: Bob Arum says he believes he could have an announcement by next week for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed clash. Arum states that the Fury-Usyk fight could take place in the Middle East or possibly at Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000+ fans in London.
Jared Anderson predicting knockout of Jerry Forrest on Saturday
By Sam Volz: Top Rank heavyweight prospect Jared Anderson predicts a knockout over his opponent journeyman Jerry Forrest in their 10-round bout this Saturday, December 10th, on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The #15 WBC-ranked Anderson (12-0, 12 KOs), who gained fame as a sparring partner for...
