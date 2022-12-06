ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Check out a local golf simulator

BURDETT, NY (WETM)- Most golf courses have been closed for the season for few weeks and most golfers have put the clubs away. The snowy and cold weather is usually enough to stop any inclination of hitting the links this time of year. However, with some modern technology, there is...
BURDETT, NY

