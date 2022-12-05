ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis Allen's postgame statement proves he still doesn't get it

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
There’s all the sign we need that this experiment has run its course. The disconnect between what the New Orleans Saints do on the field and what their head coach says after losing another game. Dennis Allen’s opening statement couldn’t have gone worse after blowing a double-digit lead to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter on Monday night.

“When you play Tom Brady and have a chance to put him way, you gotta put him away,” Allen said after choosing to punt three times inside Tampa Bay territory while kicking field goals from distances of 21, 29, and 38 yards. His words and actions don’t line up here.

So Allen is fine saying that after the game — but when the clock is ticking and the chips are down, he’s ignoring that wisdom to kick the ball away and settle for less. It’s a bad process that’s led to poor results. And it should be enough for the Saints to admit they messed up and start over, this time with a real head coach search instead of the sham that led them back where they started last time around. Nostalgia for the Sean Payton era won’t take them any further than this. They owe it to themselves and their fans to take a hard look in the mirror and reevaluate what led them here.

Althea Shoulders
I don't understand why he doesn't get it we have lost a lot of games because he doesn't get it he needs to step back and let someone who knows what to do because he has no clue. I know thats not going to happen but what he should do is give Winston back his job at QB because Dalton can't when a game I think we would have a better chance with Winston because it can't get any worse but please give Winston back his job please.

