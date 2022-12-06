NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence’s two free throws with 1.1 seconds left gave Vanderbilt a 75-74 win over Pittsburgh. Pitt had taken the lead after Nelly Cummings capped an 8-0 run with a midrange jumper with 14.3 seconds remaining. Lawrence was fouled and hit his free throws before Liam Robbins blocked Jamarius Burton’s 3-point try on the other end. Robbins and Myles Stute scored 14 points each and Jordan Wright added 12 with six assists for the Commodores. Greg Elliott tied a career high with six 3-pointers in scoring 20 points to lead the Panthers, who were denied a sixth straight win.

