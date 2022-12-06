ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowart sparks Grambling to 64-62 upset win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shawndarius Cowart scored 11 points and made four big free throws in the final 97 seconds as Grambling stunned Vanderbilt 64-62. Grambling (6-3) came into the game with an 0-8 record all-time against Southeastern Conference teams. Vanderbilt (5-5) was 13-0 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams. The Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed in taking a 27-24 lead at halftime.
Lawrence's free throws give Vanderbilt 75-74 win over Pitt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence’s two free throws with 1.1 seconds left gave Vanderbilt a 75-74 win over Pittsburgh. Pitt had taken the lead after Nelly Cummings capped an 8-0 run with a midrange jumper with 14.3 seconds remaining. Lawrence was fouled and hit his free throws before Liam Robbins blocked Jamarius Burton’s 3-point try on the other end. Robbins and Myles Stute scored 14 points each and Jordan Wright added 12 with six assists for the Commodores. Greg Elliott tied a career high with six 3-pointers in scoring 20 points to lead the Panthers, who were denied a sixth straight win.
