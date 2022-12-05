ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worst-performing stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.

Industries with the most stocks in the bottom 25
#1. Information Technology: 5
#2. Consumer Staples: 4
#2. Energy: 4
#2. Financials: 4
#5. Health Care: 2

The worst performing stock on the list returned -8.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#25. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

- Last week price change: -1.7% (-$0.43)
- Industry: Real Estate - Office REITs

#24. Alliant Energy (LNT)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.98)
- Industry: Utilities - Electric Utilities

#23. Western Digital (WDC)

- Last week price change: -1.8% (-$0.66)
- Industry: Information Technology - Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

#22. The Mosaic Company (MOS)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$0.95)
- Industry: Materials - Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals

#21. Capital One (COF)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.89)
- Industry: Financials - Consumer Finance

#20. Micron Technology (MU)

- Last week price change: -1.9% (-$1.07)
- Industry: Information Technology - Semiconductors

#19. Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$1.31)
- Industry: Industrials - Building Products

#18. Bank of America (BAC)

- Last week price change: -2.1% (-$0.78)
- Industry: Financials - Diversified Banks

#17. Wells Fargo (WFC)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$1.04)
- Industry: Financials - Diversified Banks

#16. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$5.80)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#15. Kroger (KR)

- Last week price change: -2.6% (-$1.26)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Food Retail

#14. Constellation Energy (CEG)

- Last week price change: -2.9% (-$2.77)
- Industry: Utilities - Multi-Utilities

#13. Hormel Foods (HRL)

- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$1.47)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Packaged Foods & Meats

#12. Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

- Last week price change: -3.0% (-$3.69)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

#11. Synchrony Financial (SYF)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$1.12)
- Industry: Financials - Consumer Finance

#10. Baxter International (BAX)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$1.97)
- Industry: Health Care - Health Care Equipment

#9. Dollar General (DG)

- Last week price change: -3.6% (-$9.14)
- Industry: Consumer Discretionary - General Merchandise Stores

#8. EQT (EQT)

- Last week price change: -3.8% (-$1.59)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#7. ADM (ADM)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$4.54)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Agricultural Products

#6. Valero Energy (VLO)

- Last week price change: -5.8% (-$7.77)
- Industry: Energy - Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing

#5. Salesforce (CRM)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$9.13)
- Industry: Information Technology - Application Software

#4. Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

- Last week price change: -6.1% (-$14.45)
- Industry: Health Care - Life Sciences Tools & Services

#3. PayPal (PYPL)

- Last week price change: -6.6% (-$5.27)
- Industry: Information Technology - Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#2. Costco (COST)

- Last week price change: -6.9% (-$36.39)
- Industry: Consumer Staples - Hypermarkets & Super Centers

#1. NetApp (NTAP)

- Last week price change: -8.5% (-$6.14)
- Industry: Information Technology - Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

