Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville. The 61-year-old Leach was initially treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) away from Mississippi State, the university said. UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said Leach was listed as a patient at the hospital, but had no information regarding the coach’s condition. The school said in a statement it would have no further comment on Leach’s condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”
Tom Brady got intercepted by a 49ers linebacker and then signed the ball for him after the game
Tom Brady had a miserable day against the 49ers on Sunday, but was kind enough to sign an interception he threw for an opposing player.
Another questionable roughing the passer penalty left the commentary booth baffled and football fans furious
Jaelan Phllips sacked Justin Herbert but was called for roughing the passer, leaving the broadcast booth and fans on Twitter stunned.
Social Media Buzz: Justin Herbert’s outstanding game vs. Miami Dolphins has Twitter buzzing
If you’re someone who has watched Justin Herbert at one point or another during his first three seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, then what you saw on Sunday night wasn’t out of the ordinary. Herbert, the Oregon Ducks legend, completed 39-of-51 passes for 367 yards and a touchdown in the 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was an important win not only for the Chargers’ season, but it also allowed many to see what they were wrong about when thinking that the Dolphins should draft Tua Tagovailoa over Herbert back in the 2019 NFL Draft. With the numbers that he put up, Herbert broke a few statistical records on Sunday night and had social media buzzing. Vintage Herbert. Here are some of the best reactions to the game: The Game Ballhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602168996547026944Chargers' Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167596287156224NFL Historyhttps://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1602167599517007873Little Brother Approvedhttps://twitter.com/pherbert14/status/1602158782536384513Supermanhttps://twitter.com/TonyDungy/status/1602154642821074945I'd Say It's Goodhttps://twitter.com/chargers/status/1602146759274156032Listen to Matthttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1602159715680915457Herbert vs. Tuahttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1602159467596251136A Man of Oregonhttps://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1602125391455469568More Fuel to the Firehttps://twitter.com/PFF/status/1602154864984956928An Amazing Throwhttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1602146753226059776Ok, That's Funnyhttps://twitter.com/GC24_Football/status/1602155550745165825It's Been Decided!https://twitter.com/CSimmsQB/status/1602158794259275776We Will Never Get Over Ithttps://twitter.com/JaRomney/status/1602146979135782912Strange But Truehttps://twitter.com/BarryOnHere/status/1602115276731981824My Goodnesshttps://twitter.com/EatYourReedies/status/1602124259102334976Chip On The Shoulderhttps://twitter.com/K_Spee/status/160215678502400000211
