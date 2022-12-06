ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The XFL 3.0 uniforms, ranked from worst to best

The third iteration of the XFL — owned, in part, by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — is slowly taking shape. the team locations and nicknames chosen. We’ve got coaching staffs. The recent draft delivered some players — some ex-NFLers are in the bunch! — to each of those teams. It’s all coming together for the league to kick off for XFL 3.0 in mid-February 2023, after the NFL’s Super Bowl (that’s right, it’s more football to watch!).
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 15: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield

It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.
Sporting News

Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers: Tyler Huntley, Cam Akers, Jameson Williams among potential breakouts

Adding even more pressure onto fantasy owners' plates during the final week of the regular season, six teams are on bye and numerous fantasy-relevant players remain on the shelf with injuries. If you need a bye-week or injury fill-in, our Week 14 fantasy sleeper picks, including Tyler Huntley, Cam Akers, or Jameson Williams, can help you end the regular season in the win column.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, more RBs impacting Week 14 start-or-sit calls

As the final week of the fantasy football regular season nears, owners need to stay in the loop on numerous banged-up running backs, including Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, JK Dobbins, and Damien Harris. With six teams on bye, the RB player pool is already shallow, and if any of these backs were to miss time, it's crucial to know which players will benefit from their absences and be worth start 'em, sit 'em consideration in Week 14.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

What channel is Raiders vs. Rams on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 14

It's a matchup of unrealized expectations on Thursday night. The Rams are coming off a Super Bowl 56 win, but between hangover and injuries, it hasn't been a fun title defense for Sean McVay's crew. Now, without Matthew Stafford for the remainder of the season, the Rams will just have to tread water knowing that the championship run might be a one-and-done scenario.

Comments / 0

Community Policy