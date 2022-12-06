Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ rookie is starting to show he could be an absolute steal
The Philadelphia Eagles had one heck of a 2022 draft class. I mean, just look at some of the names and where they were drafted. Not only is this franchise competing for a championship this season, but could also be competing for years to come due to the draft success.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1
If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
Sporting News
Week 14 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Mike White, DeeJay Dallas, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Joe Mixon logs full practice, Jaylen Waddle limited, Jets dealing with flu
Thursday morning's fantasy football news wrap: Joe Mixon takes another step to returning from concussion, Jaylen Waddle's status uncertain for Sunday night, several Jets players miss practice with the flu, and more injury news heading into Week 14.
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
The XFL 3.0 uniforms, ranked from worst to best
The third iteration of the XFL — owned, in part, by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — is slowly taking shape. the team locations and nicknames chosen. We’ve got coaching staffs. The recent draft delivered some players — some ex-NFLers are in the bunch! — to each of those teams. It’s all coming together for the league to kick off for XFL 3.0 in mid-February 2023, after the NFL’s Super Bowl (that’s right, it’s more football to watch!).
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings
What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 15: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield
It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.
Sporting News
How did Baker Mayfield play? Rams QB leads game-winning TD drive in debut vs. Raiders
Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
New Photo Reportedly Shows Minnesota Vikings Whiteout Helmets: LOOK
When Christmas comes around, the Minnesota Vikings are going to be ice-cold! They could have some special helmets for a whiteout on Christmas Eve. We have been blessed with some great NFL alternate jerseys this season. There have been some especially great helmets, too. So far this season, we saw...
Sporting News
Week 14 Fantasy Sleepers: Tyler Huntley, Cam Akers, Jameson Williams among potential breakouts
Adding even more pressure onto fantasy owners' plates during the final week of the regular season, six teams are on bye and numerous fantasy-relevant players remain on the shelf with injuries. If you need a bye-week or injury fill-in, our Week 14 fantasy sleeper picks, including Tyler Huntley, Cam Akers, or Jameson Williams, can help you end the regular season in the win column.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, more RBs impacting Week 14 start-or-sit calls
As the final week of the fantasy football regular season nears, owners need to stay in the loop on numerous banged-up running backs, including Kenneth Walker, D'Onta Foreman, Michael Carter, JK Dobbins, and Damien Harris. With six teams on bye, the RB player pool is already shallow, and if any of these backs were to miss time, it's crucial to know which players will benefit from their absences and be worth start 'em, sit 'em consideration in Week 14.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Sporting News
What channel is Raiders vs. Rams on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 14
It's a matchup of unrealized expectations on Thursday night. The Rams are coming off a Super Bowl 56 win, but between hangover and injuries, it hasn't been a fun title defense for Sean McVay's crew. Now, without Matthew Stafford for the remainder of the season, the Rams will just have to tread water knowing that the championship run might be a one-and-done scenario.
Sporting News
Lions 2023 draft pick watch: Why Rams' disastrous season will likely gift Detroit a top-five pick
When it's all said and done, we might be saying both sides won the Matthew Stafford trade. The Rams, bluntly, have already won. They won a Super Bowl behind Matthew Stafford. He did what he came to Los Angeles to do. The Lions, meanwhile, are still waiting to see what...
