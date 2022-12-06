ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Sporting News

The NFL schedule-makers didn't consider fantasy football owners when they scheduled six byes (Packers, Bears, Colts, Commanders, Saints, Falcons) during the final week of the fantasy regular season. Given all of the usual late-season attrition issues, start 'em, sit 'em questions are as difficult as ever. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 14 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

It's Week 14, the last week of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. If you're done after this week, pat yourself on the back for staying with it, make some notes for next season, and schedule to email them to yourself in August of 2023. If you're already locked into a playoff spot or have a good chance of claiming a postseason berth with a win this weekend, it's as important as ever for you to look ahead to next week and beyond. Our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist will highlight the key players at each position who could very well end up waiver commodities after this weekend, including Mike White, Chuba Hubbard, and Trent Sherfield, who could easily win you a playoff matchup or two.
ng-sportingnews.com

When the "Thursday Night Football" schedule for 2022 dropped, the Week 14 Raiders vs. Rams game is one that some initially would have circled as a good matchup. After all, both teams had made the playoffs the previous season, with the Rams winning the Super Bowl. The Raiders had just sneaked in, but after adding Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels, they would surely be better, right?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Adding even more pressure onto fantasy owners' plates during the final week of the regular season, six teams are on bye and numerous fantasy-relevant players remain on the shelf with injuries. If you need a bye-week or injury fill-in, our Week 14 fantasy sleeper picks, including Tyler Huntley, Cam Akers, or Jameson Williams, can help you end the regular season in the win column.
ARIZONA STATE
numberfire.com

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) is not practicing on Thursday. Collins and Brandin Cooks (calf) have both missed back-to-back practices as the Texans prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore will likely be Houston's starting receivers if Collins and Cooks are unavailable.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

The struggling 3-9 Rams host the surging 5-7 Raiders to kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas is expected to notch its fourth straight win, sitting as six-point favorites with a total of 45.5, according to BetMGM. The losses of Matthew Stafford (neck) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) take away much of the Rams' star power for DFS single-game contests, and because of that, we're going with a Raiders-heavy build in our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Yardbarker

Lots of injury news to report Wednesday as the Minnesota Vikings prepare for their Week 14 matchup with the Lions, where a win or tie in Detroit will clinch the NFC North. Standing out more than injuries are four players who missed practice Wednesday because of illness: defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, fullback C.J. Ham and safety Harrison Smith.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Last night's come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders had to have been an exhilarating one for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.  Giving snaps to Baker Mayfield, who'd been acquired just two days previously, the former first overall pick marched the Rams down the field en route to ...

