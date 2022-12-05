ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas Brandon Snavely

Lucas Brandon Snavely, age 28, of Spruce Pine, NC passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. Born in Mitchell County, Lucas was the son of Darrell & Elaine and brother to Becky. Lucas, a Special Needs child had Down Syndrome and was Deaf. He received...
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Jerry Allen Burleson

Jerry Allen Burleson, age 52, of Hardscrabble, passed away on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 at CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of Martha Magdalene Hudgins Burleson of Hardscrabble and the late William Clyde Burleson who passed away in 1980. Jerry had a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Reece Silvers

Reece Silvers, age 89, of Burnsville, passed away at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital on Monday, December 5th, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Sherdain and Chetty Higgins Silvers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved sisters: Juanita Goldsmith, Earlina Royal, and infant sister, Sherlina Silvers; brother, Glen Silvers; and special grandson-in-law, Scott Johnson.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Margaret Mae Armstrong Moore

Margaret Mae Armstrong Moore, age 83, of Burnsville passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. A native of Chatham, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Gladys Radford Armstrong. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Frederick Moore, who passed away in February 2022.
BURNSVILLE, NC
Food Giveaway at Mt. Pleasant Food Pantry

The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Food Pantry will be hosting another food giveaway Friday December 16th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road in Burnsville. Anyone who wants the food is welcome to come. Just call 828-536-0130 when you get there to let them know you’re there and someone will load the food in your car without you having to get out of your car.
BURNSVILLE, NC
YCS Receives Scholastic Books

Yancey County Schools recently received a grant for $3,000 through Scholastic to provide books for classroom libraries in all third grade classes within the district. Each classroom collection contains 100 books of award winning titles. “Our desire within YCS is to instill a love for reading in each of our...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC

