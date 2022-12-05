The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Food Pantry will be hosting another food giveaway Friday December 16th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road in Burnsville. Anyone who wants the food is welcome to come. Just call 828-536-0130 when you get there to let them know you’re there and someone will load the food in your car without you having to get out of your car.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO