Reece Silvers, age 89, of Burnsville, passed away at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital on Monday, December 5th, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Sherdain and Chetty Higgins Silvers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved sisters: Juanita Goldsmith, Earlina Royal, and infant sister, Sherlina Silvers; brother, Glen Silvers; and special grandson-in-law, Scott Johnson.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO