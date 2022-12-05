Read full article on original website
Jerry Allen Burleson
Jerry Allen Burleson, age 52, of Hardscrabble, passed away on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 at CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of Martha Magdalene Hudgins Burleson of Hardscrabble and the late William Clyde Burleson who passed away in 1980. Jerry had a...
Margaret Mae Armstrong Moore
Margaret Mae Armstrong Moore, age 83, of Burnsville passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. A native of Chatham, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Gladys Radford Armstrong. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Frederick Moore, who passed away in February 2022.
Reece Silvers
Reece Silvers, age 89, of Burnsville, passed away at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital on Monday, December 5th, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Sherdain and Chetty Higgins Silvers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved sisters: Juanita Goldsmith, Earlina Royal, and infant sister, Sherlina Silvers; brother, Glen Silvers; and special grandson-in-law, Scott Johnson.
Service of Christmas Carols and Candlelight
Green Mountain Presbyterian Church and the Mitchell-Yancey United Methodist Church will hold a service of Christmas Carols and Candlelight on Wednesday, December 21 at 6:00pm at Green Mountain Presbyterian Church. Communion will be served. A soup and sandwich fellowship will follow the service. The church is located at 299 Toe River Road (beside Whitson’s General Store) in Green Mountain.
YCS Receives Scholastic Books
Yancey County Schools recently received a grant for $3,000 through Scholastic to provide books for classroom libraries in all third grade classes within the district. Each classroom collection contains 100 books of award winning titles. “Our desire within YCS is to instill a love for reading in each of our...
