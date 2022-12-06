ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E! News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland

Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
The Independent

‘Disaster!’: Spanish Newspapers react to Spain’s World Cup exit on penalties

Spain’s World Cup exit has left a bitter taste back home after Morocco stunned Luis Enrique’s side on penalties.A campaign in Qatar that started so bright after thrashing Costa Rica, La Furia Roja gradually lost momentum as old issues returned to haunt them.After 120 goalless minutes at Education City Stadium, a 3-0 shoot-out loss will leave Spain with nightmares, especially in the manner of the draw and then defeat with 77 percent possession, more than 1,000 passes but just one shot on target.Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missed their spot kicks to bow out at the...
ng-sportingnews.com

Why do Argentina wear blue and white stripes? Explaining tradition behind La Albiceleste's World Cup kits

Few things evoke as much joy in sport as the Argentinian national team's jerseys. Cloaked in sky blue and white, those sporting the iconic strips do so knowing they're following in the footsteps of those who paved the way for them. The fault line of Argentine football heroes runs deep: from Di Stefano to Kempes and Maradona to Messi, it seems like every era has had a striped icon known for putting players on their backsides and putting balls in the back of the net.
ng-sportingnews.com

Richarlison goal celebration dance: What is the Pombo and when did it start?

Richarlison has lit up the World Cup with his goals for Brazil and is causing almost as much of a stir with his distinctive "Pombo" goal celebration dance. Richarlison demonstrated the head-bopping, bird-like dance after netting Brazil's third goal in a 4-1 round of 16 victory over South Korea, and the Selecao even managed to rope head coach Tite into attempting the Pombo on the touchline.

