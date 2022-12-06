Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as young hopeful posing with idol Neymar when he was at Santos
ONE Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as a youngster starting out at Santos. The kid is posing in a photo alongside childhood hero Neymar during their days at the Brazilian club. They both are decked out in black Santos polo shirts with an arm wrapped around each other and...
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Georgina Rodriguez Posts Statement On Cristiano Ronaldo's Benching After Portugal Shine Without Him
Ronaldo's girlfriend urged coach Fernando Santos to reinstate "the best player in the world" to his starting XI for Portugal's next World Cup game.
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
Who is Netherlands vs. Argentina referee? Antonio Mateu Lahoz of Spain assigned to World Cup quarterfinal clash
Argentina's 2022 World Cup quarterfinal meeting with the Netherlands needs no build up as they prepare to do battle in Lusail on December 9. A repeat of the 1978 final, and the 2014 semi-final, pits two powerhouses of South American and European football against each other for a place in the last four.
‘Disaster!’: Spanish Newspapers react to Spain’s World Cup exit on penalties
Spain’s World Cup exit has left a bitter taste back home after Morocco stunned Luis Enrique’s side on penalties.A campaign in Qatar that started so bright after thrashing Costa Rica, La Furia Roja gradually lost momentum as old issues returned to haunt them.After 120 goalless minutes at Education City Stadium, a 3-0 shoot-out loss will leave Spain with nightmares, especially in the manner of the draw and then defeat with 77 percent possession, more than 1,000 passes but just one shot on target.Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missed their spot kicks to bow out at the...
Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on upset alert?
Good day, footy fans! I'm Roger Gonzalez and this is your Golazo XI Newsletter! Soccer lovers, perhaps feeling withdrawal, are wondering if we will see even more upsets when the World Cup "break" comes to an end on Friday with the start of the quarterfinals. We'll get to that and much more below!
Why do Argentina wear blue and white stripes? Explaining tradition behind La Albiceleste's World Cup kits
Few things evoke as much joy in sport as the Argentinian national team's jerseys. Cloaked in sky blue and white, those sporting the iconic strips do so knowing they're following in the footsteps of those who paved the way for them. The fault line of Argentine football heroes runs deep: from Di Stefano to Kempes and Maradona to Messi, it seems like every era has had a striped icon known for putting players on their backsides and putting balls in the back of the net.
Brazil vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match
Brazil are the favorites to win the World Cup and they showed why in their Round-of-16 dismantling of South Korea. But a wily Croatia side that advanced to the 2018 final promises to make life difficult for the Selecao in their Friday quarterfinal showdown. The Brazilian attack was clicking again...
Lionel Messi enjoys career best World Cup while jobless Cristiano Ronaldo’s Qatar nightmare goes from bad to worse
LIONEL MESSI is enjoying a career-best World Cup showing... while Cristiano Ronaldo's tournament has gone from bad to worse. The goat-race duo are both on their final attempts to complete their respective career resumes by lifting the one trophy that has so far eluded them. Messi, 35, has been dazzling...
Football Daily | Ramos, Ronaldo and a very public and brutal World Cup humiliation
In today’s Football Daily: Portugal’s changing of the guard, Morocco’s Beautiful Day and Eden Hazard’s lament
Richarlison goal celebration dance: What is the Pombo and when did it start?
Richarlison has lit up the World Cup with his goals for Brazil and is causing almost as much of a stir with his distinctive "Pombo" goal celebration dance. Richarlison demonstrated the head-bopping, bird-like dance after netting Brazil's third goal in a 4-1 round of 16 victory over South Korea, and the Selecao even managed to rope head coach Tite into attempting the Pombo on the touchline.
