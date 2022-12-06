Read full article on original website
Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as young hopeful posing with idol Neymar when he was at Santos
ONE Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as a youngster starting out at Santos. The kid is posing in a photo alongside childhood hero Neymar during their days at the Brazilian club. They both are decked out in black Santos polo shirts with an arm wrapped around each other and...
Georgina Rodriguez Posts Statement On Cristiano Ronaldo's Benching After Portugal Shine Without Him
Ronaldo's girlfriend urged coach Fernando Santos to reinstate "the best player in the world" to his starting XI for Portugal's next World Cup game.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
BBC
Croatia knock out 'confident' Brazil from Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup
Brazil don comot from di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup afta dem lose 4-2 to Croatia on penalties. Di match wey tight from di beginning end 0-0 afta 90 minutes. Towards di end of di first of extra time, Paris Siang Germain (PSG) Neymar break di Croatian defence afta e conver one tight pass from Luaca Paqueta to put Brazil ahead.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Popculture
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Cristiano Ronaldo ready to sign for Champions League club after the World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join a new club after the World Cup – and he doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 Argentina vs. Netherlands start time, odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
It's a highly-anticipated quarterfinal matchup, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for Argentina and the Netherlands to get to Friday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup at Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi and Argentina had to regroup after opening with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. They went on to win Group C and defeated Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16. The Dutch drew 1-1 with Ecuador but were never in danger and finished atop Group A before their 3-1 victory against the USMNT last Friday. Argentina have won two World Cups (1978 and 1986), while Netherlands have never won it but have been runners-up three times. Argentina also have lost two finals, including 2014 when they beat the Dutch on penalties in a semifinal matchup.
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
ng-sportingnews.com
Brazil vs Croatia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 quarterfinal match
Brazil are the favorites to win the World Cup and they showed why in their Round-of-16 dismantling of South Korea. But a wily Croatia side that advanced to the 2018 final promises to make life difficult for the Selecao in their Friday quarterfinal showdown. The Brazilian attack was clicking again...
‘Disaster!’: Spanish Newspapers react to Spain’s World Cup exit on penalties
Spain’s World Cup exit has left a bitter taste back home after Morocco stunned Luis Enrique’s side on penalties.A campaign in Qatar that started so bright after thrashing Costa Rica, La Furia Roja gradually lost momentum as old issues returned to haunt them.After 120 goalless minutes at Education City Stadium, a 3-0 shoot-out loss will leave Spain with nightmares, especially in the manner of the draw and then defeat with 77 percent possession, more than 1,000 passes but just one shot on target.Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missed their spot kicks to bow out at the...
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
NBC Washington
Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss
While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
Football Daily | Ramos, Ronaldo and a very public and brutal World Cup humiliation
In today’s Football Daily: Portugal’s changing of the guard, Morocco’s Beautiful Day and Eden Hazard’s lament
FOX Sports
Netherlands vs. Argentina Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Netherlands and Argentina faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was slow until Lionel Messi found Nahuel Molina with a beautiful lead pass and Molina put it into the back of the net for a goal. Messi had another chance later in the half but it didn’t go in and Argentina would go ahead 1-0 into the half. Messi would score by way of PK in the 73rd minute. The Netherlands wouldn’t go away quietly as Wout Weghorst scored in 83’ then he scored the equalizer in 90’ + 11’ off a genius free kick. Both teams would have great chances in extra time but none would go through and we would go to PKs. Argentina would win in PKs and would advance.
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Soccer-FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: start date, schedule of fixtures and predictions
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The quarter-final phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is all set to kick off. Three weeks in, the tournament has not been one for easy predictions. From Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina in their opener to 2014 champions Germany making a quick exit a second consecutive time, this edition has provided a rollercoaster of comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes.
