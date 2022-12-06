Netherlands and Argentina faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was slow until Lionel Messi found Nahuel Molina with a beautiful lead pass and Molina put it into the back of the net for a goal. Messi had another chance later in the half but it didn’t go in and Argentina would go ahead 1-0 into the half. Messi would score by way of PK in the 73rd minute. The Netherlands wouldn’t go away quietly as Wout Weghorst scored in 83’ then he scored the equalizer in 90’ + 11’ off a genius free kick. Both teams would have great chances in extra time but none would go through and we would go to PKs. Argentina would win in PKs and would advance.

2 HOURS AGO