BBC

Croatia knock out 'confident' Brazil from Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup

Brazil don comot from di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup afta dem lose 4-2 to Croatia on penalties. Di match wey tight from di beginning end 0-0 afta 90 minutes. Towards di end of di first of extra time, Paris Siang Germain (PSG) Neymar break di Croatian defence afta e conver one tight pass from Luaca Paqueta to put Brazil ahead.
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 Argentina vs. Netherlands start time, odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets

It's a highly-anticipated quarterfinal matchup, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for Argentina and the Netherlands to get to Friday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup at Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi and Argentina had to regroup after opening with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. They went on to win Group C and defeated Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16. The Dutch drew 1-1 with Ecuador but were never in danger and finished atop Group A before their 3-1 victory against the USMNT last Friday. Argentina have won two World Cups (1978 and 1986), while Netherlands have never won it but have been runners-up three times. Argentina also have lost two finals, including 2014 when they beat the Dutch on penalties in a semifinal matchup.
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
The Independent

‘Disaster!’: Spanish Newspapers react to Spain’s World Cup exit on penalties

Spain’s World Cup exit has left a bitter taste back home after Morocco stunned Luis Enrique’s side on penalties.A campaign in Qatar that started so bright after thrashing Costa Rica, La Furia Roja gradually lost momentum as old issues returned to haunt them.After 120 goalless minutes at Education City Stadium, a 3-0 shoot-out loss will leave Spain with nightmares, especially in the manner of the draw and then defeat with 77 percent possession, more than 1,000 passes but just one shot on target.Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missed their spot kicks to bow out at the...
The Guardian

Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world

Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
NBC Washington

Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss

While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
FOX Sports

Netherlands vs. Argentina Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands and Argentina faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was slow until Lionel Messi found Nahuel Molina with a beautiful lead pass and Molina put it into the back of the net for a goal. Messi had another chance later in the half but it didn’t go in and Argentina would go ahead 1-0 into the half. Messi would score by way of PK in the 73rd minute. The Netherlands wouldn’t go away quietly as Wout Weghorst scored in 83’ then he scored the equalizer in 90’ + 11’ off a genius free kick. Both teams would have great chances in extra time but none would go through and we would go to PKs. Argentina would win in PKs and would advance.
Reuters

Soccer-FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: start date, schedule of fixtures and predictions

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The quarter-final phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is all set to kick off. Three weeks in, the tournament has not been one for easy predictions. From Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina in their opener to 2014 champions Germany making a quick exit a second consecutive time, this edition has provided a rollercoaster of comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes.

