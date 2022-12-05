ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Canoe, GA

smokesignalsnews.com

In Memoriam: Linda Sheppard Neal

Lynn Sheppard Neal, 83, of Atlanta and Macon, passed away on Nov. 9 in Atlanta, Georgia. Lynn was born to Carl Eugene and Athena Sheppard on Dec. 16, 1938. She graduated in 1956 with the first graduating class of Northside High School in Atlanta. She married John Alan Neal on June 10, 1956 in Atlanta. Lynn soon moved to Key West, Florida, with her husband Alan, who was in the U.S. Navy. Her daughter Pam was born in 1957.
MACON, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

In Memoriam: George Bessada

George Hanna Bessada, 81, of Cumming, passed away on Dec. 3 in Roswell, Georgia. George was born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1941. He married Nadia Riad in Egypt and immediately came to America on a World Service Home Extension scholarship to Atlanta University and Emory where he earned masters’ degrees in social work and psychology. George opened two successful Middle Eastern restaurants in downtown Atlanta in the mid ’70s. His first of two sons, John Mark, was born in 1973. Not long after, his second son, Daniel, was born in 1977. It was time for George to find a more family-friendly career path.
CUMMING, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

BOC December 1 meeting

During the board of commissioners work session on Thursday, December 1 chairman Kris Stancil provided a second reading of the proposed 2023 Pickens County budget. He moved through the review quite quickly having presented the plan initially on November 17. The final review and vote will take place on Thursday, December 15. The plan as proposed reflects significant revenue increases from property taxes of $2,054,605 (18.3%), LOST (local option sales tax) plus $427,330 (9.9%) and Other $1,365,259 (20.1%).
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Jasper Farmers Market ends for the season on Saturday

Saturday, Dec. 10, is the last Jasper Farmers Market of the season. The 2023 market will open April 1—sure seems like a long, cold winter without fresh farm produce. Just because the market closes on Dec. 10 doesn't mean the farmers are done for the year. Several farmers will have produce available into January while others were done a month ago. I love gathering as many farmers' phone numbers and emails as I can to ensure I can still get farm fresh eggs, meat and some vegetables off season. Most of the farmers will gladly share their information with you and meet you in town with produce and eggs.
JASPER, GA
wrwh.com

Commissioners Not Happy With New Waste Management Contract

(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners Monday during their regular meeting reluctantly approved a new contract with Waste Management, operators of the White County Transfer Station, and haulers of garbage to area land fields. The contract contained substantial increases both in the tipping fee for garbage collectors using the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE

Community Policy