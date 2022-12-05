Saturday, Dec. 10, is the last Jasper Farmers Market of the season. The 2023 market will open April 1—sure seems like a long, cold winter without fresh farm produce. Just because the market closes on Dec. 10 doesn't mean the farmers are done for the year. Several farmers will have produce available into January while others were done a month ago. I love gathering as many farmers' phone numbers and emails as I can to ensure I can still get farm fresh eggs, meat and some vegetables off season. Most of the farmers will gladly share their information with you and meet you in town with produce and eggs.

