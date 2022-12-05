Read full article on original website
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Runoff Election: How GOP and Dems campaigned in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
How FoCo parents can get free car seat safety inspectionJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County CourthouseMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
smokesignalsnews.com
In Memoriam: Linda Sheppard Neal
Lynn Sheppard Neal, 83, of Atlanta and Macon, passed away on Nov. 9 in Atlanta, Georgia. Lynn was born to Carl Eugene and Athena Sheppard on Dec. 16, 1938. She graduated in 1956 with the first graduating class of Northside High School in Atlanta. She married John Alan Neal on June 10, 1956 in Atlanta. Lynn soon moved to Key West, Florida, with her husband Alan, who was in the U.S. Navy. Her daughter Pam was born in 1957.
smokesignalsnews.com
In Memoriam: George Bessada
George Hanna Bessada, 81, of Cumming, passed away on Dec. 3 in Roswell, Georgia. George was born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1941. He married Nadia Riad in Egypt and immediately came to America on a World Service Home Extension scholarship to Atlanta University and Emory where he earned masters’ degrees in social work and psychology. George opened two successful Middle Eastern restaurants in downtown Atlanta in the mid ’70s. His first of two sons, John Mark, was born in 1973. Not long after, his second son, Daniel, was born in 1977. It was time for George to find a more family-friendly career path.
Georgia Football Class 6A State Championship Preview
Neither Langston Hughes nor Gainesville has experienced what it’s like to lose a football game in 2022. But their paths to a perfect 14-0 record and a spot in the Class AAAAAA state title game this upcoming Friday night have been very different. The Panthers have been the No. 1 team in the ...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
smokesignalsnews.com
BOC December 1 meeting
During the board of commissioners work session on Thursday, December 1 chairman Kris Stancil provided a second reading of the proposed 2023 Pickens County budget. He moved through the review quite quickly having presented the plan initially on November 17. The final review and vote will take place on Thursday, December 15. The plan as proposed reflects significant revenue increases from property taxes of $2,054,605 (18.3%), LOST (local option sales tax) plus $427,330 (9.9%) and Other $1,365,259 (20.1%).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Key, new Georgia Tech coach, fires back at heckling from Dawg fans
Brent Key is fired up to be the head coach at Georgia Tech, and it’s easy to see based on his repeated comments about the rivalry with Georgia, better known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. At halftime of the men’s basketball game on Tuesday night between the 2 programs, Key...
Monroe Local News
Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
Student brings 2 guns to high school basketball game, school district says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A school resource officer confiscated two guns from a student at a high school basketball game on Friday, school leaders say. Hall County School District officials said the student brought the two handguns to a basketball game at Cherokee Bluff High School. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
Four pastors who spent months counseling Johnny Hunt are drawing criticism from victim advocates and some Southern Bapti...
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
smokesignalsnews.com
Jasper Farmers Market ends for the season on Saturday
Saturday, Dec. 10, is the last Jasper Farmers Market of the season. The 2023 market will open April 1—sure seems like a long, cold winter without fresh farm produce. Just because the market closes on Dec. 10 doesn't mean the farmers are done for the year. Several farmers will have produce available into January while others were done a month ago. I love gathering as many farmers' phone numbers and emails as I can to ensure I can still get farm fresh eggs, meat and some vegetables off season. Most of the farmers will gladly share their information with you and meet you in town with produce and eggs.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
OPINION: Underground Atlanta’s ‘Mystery Man’ slowly tries to revive the attraction
Shaneel Lalani, the 33-year-old owner of Underground Atlanta, was bemused when I referred to him as a “mystery man” two ...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
wrwh.com
Commissioners Not Happy With New Waste Management Contract
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners Monday during their regular meeting reluctantly approved a new contract with Waste Management, operators of the White County Transfer Station, and haulers of garbage to area land fields. The contract contained substantial increases both in the tipping fee for garbage collectors using the...
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
State must buy 26 acres for new I-285/I-20 interchange west of Atlanta
Construction of a new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta would displace three residential properties and one business, an environmental study has found.
