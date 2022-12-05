ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

A Family Legacy at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area

When Blacktail Mountain Ski Area opened 25 years ago, it was the first ski area that had been granted a new special-use permit by the U.S. Forest Service since Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado opened in 1978. A few years after the founders applied for the permit, the mom-and-pop ski...
LAKESIDE, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Lady Indian wrestlers tear up the mats at Polson

Last weekend the Browning Lady Indians wrestling team made their season debut at the Polson Invitational on Dec. 2-3. They left with marks in the books and medals to bring home. “It was an awesome showing for the Lady Indian wrestlers this past weekend,” Coach Mike Burns said. “The girls...
BROWNING, MT
NBCMontana

Crews rescue 4 horses from frozen pond south of Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — It took a community effort to rescue four horses from a frozen pond near Patrick Creek south of Kalispell on Monday. Upon arrival, South Kalispell Fire Department crews found the four horses had fallen through the pond's ice. Staff from Rebecca Farm, along with crews from...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

The Modern Faces of Homelessness

It’s easy to forget that the lump under the blanket at the Depot Park pavilion is a person. After all, we’ve been conditioned to accept that the easiest way to deal with the homeless is to turn a blind eye. Walk past. Don’t make eye contact or they might try to talk to you, as if that would be the worst thing in the world.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Holiday Treats from the Flathead

French-inspired Bonjour Bakery is ringing in the holiday season with treats like holiday pies, pumpkin muffins,. seasonal coffee drinks and Italian sodas. Downtown Kalispell’s Ceres Bakery is stocked with holiday cookies and Christmas breads for the festive season, such as the traditional Stollen bread and Panettone cake. Fleur Bake...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Whistling Andy Distillery Grows into New Location

More than a decade ago, when Brian Anderson was scouting around for a facility to open a distillery operation, he found a small space in Bigfork during the height of the Great Recession and launched Whistling Andy Distillery. In the last 12 years, the distillery has grown to distribute its...
BIGFORK, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect arrested near Swan Lake after pursuit, SWAT negotiation

MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Lake County arrested a 47-year-old man after a police chase Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Brian Heino's press release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle around 9 a.m., but the driver drove the vehicle off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.
LAKE COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy