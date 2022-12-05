Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
A Family Legacy at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area
When Blacktail Mountain Ski Area opened 25 years ago, it was the first ski area that had been granted a new special-use permit by the U.S. Forest Service since Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado opened in 1978. A few years after the founders applied for the permit, the mom-and-pop ski...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Lady Indian wrestlers tear up the mats at Polson
Last weekend the Browning Lady Indians wrestling team made their season debut at the Polson Invitational on Dec. 2-3. They left with marks in the books and medals to bring home. “It was an awesome showing for the Lady Indian wrestlers this past weekend,” Coach Mike Burns said. “The girls...
NBCMontana
Crews rescue 4 horses from frozen pond south of Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — It took a community effort to rescue four horses from a frozen pond near Patrick Creek south of Kalispell on Monday. Upon arrival, South Kalispell Fire Department crews found the four horses had fallen through the pond's ice. Staff from Rebecca Farm, along with crews from...
Flathead Beacon
The Modern Faces of Homelessness
It’s easy to forget that the lump under the blanket at the Depot Park pavilion is a person. After all, we’ve been conditioned to accept that the easiest way to deal with the homeless is to turn a blind eye. Walk past. Don’t make eye contact or they might try to talk to you, as if that would be the worst thing in the world.
Flathead Beacon
Holiday Treats from the Flathead
French-inspired Bonjour Bakery is ringing in the holiday season with treats like holiday pies, pumpkin muffins,. seasonal coffee drinks and Italian sodas. Downtown Kalispell’s Ceres Bakery is stocked with holiday cookies and Christmas breads for the festive season, such as the traditional Stollen bread and Panettone cake. Fleur Bake...
Flathead Beacon
Whistling Andy Distillery Grows into New Location
More than a decade ago, when Brian Anderson was scouting around for a facility to open a distillery operation, he found a small space in Bigfork during the height of the Great Recession and launched Whistling Andy Distillery. In the last 12 years, the distillery has grown to distribute its...
Flathead food banks seeing increased demand; retiree shares her story
We talked with a retired Whitefish resident on a fixed income who has volunteered at the food bank for years and now uses its services.
NBCMontana
Columbia Falls police, school administrators investigate threat written in bathroom
MISSOULA, Mont. — Columbia Falls High School administrators learned of a threat written on a girls bathroom stall directed toward CFHS for Friday. The Columbia Falls Police Department conducted an investigation with the school administration and determined the threat was not considered credible. As a precaution, there will be...
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested near Swan Lake after pursuit, SWAT negotiation
MISSOULA, MT — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office with assistance from Lake County arrested a 47-year-old man after a police chase Wednesday morning. According to Sheriff Brian Heino's press release, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle around 9 a.m., but the driver drove the vehicle off Highway 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake.
Home "total loss" following weekend fire near Kalispell
Firefighters responded to a house fire southwest of Kalispell Sunday afternoon that quickly spread throughout the structure.
montanarightnow.com
Police looking for car stolen from Columbia Falls School District admin building
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - A car was stolen from School District 6 on Tuesday. The Columbia Falls Police Department says a 2002 Mazda Protégé was taken Tuesday afternoon from the district’s admin building. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 406-892-3234 and select...
Man arrested after police pursuit ends near Swan Lake
A man is in custody following a pursuit that led to an arrest off Montana Highway 83 near Swan Lake Wednesday morning.
Flathead Beacon
Bail Reduction Denied for Whitefish Man Accused of Attacking, Restraining Woman
A Flathead County District Court judge has denied a request for a bail reduction by Dylan Thomas Baker, a 48-year-old Whitefish man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, restraining her with duct tape in a basement and threatening to kill her in December 2021. In denying the motion, Judge Amy Eddy...
