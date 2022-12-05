ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, GA

gradickcommunications.com

65th Anniversary of most catastrophic event in Carroll County’s history

Around 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 1957, a natural gas leak under Berry’s Pharmacy resulted in a devastating explosion. The impact destroyed multiple buildings and damaged several others in Villa Rica’s downtown district. Twelve people lost their lives and twenty more were injured. The disaster demonstrated the need for a more developed emergency response unit at the local level and the use of odor in natural gas. The explosion had a lasting economic impact on Villa Rica, heightened by the financial burden that the resulting litigation placed on the city. The explosion made national news and remains the most disastrous event in Carroll County history regarding loss of life and injury.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup

Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk

Two races wrapped up this evening in Polk County as all the numbers were tallied, and a new Probate Court Judge will be taking over in January with a slim majority. Former District Attorney and local lawyer Bobby Brooks will be taking over as the new Probate Court Judge come January 1. He won the […] The post Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Fatal teen party raises questions

UPDATE 12/6: CLARIFIES that The Brothers Who Just do Gutters business was a victim of the crime and was not the suite where the party took place; ADDS details of problems with event center; ADDS exterior photos. Laila Reneé Harris, 15, a Sprayberry High School student from Cobb County, was...
MORROW, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Voting schedule for Jan. 3, 2023 runoff

Call for Election: https://sos.ga.gov/news/call-special-election-state-house-district-7 Voter Registration Deadline: December 5, 2022 (new and changes) ** Note: Absentee by mail ballot applications for elderly/disabled/military need to be requested each election year, in order to receive ballots, by mail, for the remainder of that year; time frame to request begins 78 days prior and ends 11 days prior to the election.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning

On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
ROME, GA

