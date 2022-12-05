Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleepsMaya DeviCumming, GA
Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Runoff Election: How GOP and Dems campaigned in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
How FoCo parents can get free car seat safety inspectionJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County CourthouseMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
wabe.org
'Black Nativity: A Gospel Music Experience' continues tradition at Ferst Center for the Arts
One of Atlanta’s most spectacular holiday traditions returns this year with “Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience,” on stage at the Ferst Center for the Arts through Dec. 18. The production presents the Christian Bible’s nativity story through song, dance, poetry, and scripture with a cast of nationally renowned performers.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Adored Rotating Rooftop Restaurant ‘Polaris’ Is All Set To Reopen
We’re giddy with excitement following a recent announcement from Atlanta’s Hyatt Regency. Their beloved rotating rooftop restaurant & lounge, Polaris, is back this month following a hiatus brought on by the pandemic back in March 2020. The restaurant and hotel posted a video on their socials delving into...
gradickcommunications.com
65th Anniversary of most catastrophic event in Carroll County’s history
Around 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 1957, a natural gas leak under Berry’s Pharmacy resulted in a devastating explosion. The impact destroyed multiple buildings and damaged several others in Villa Rica’s downtown district. Twelve people lost their lives and twenty more were injured. The disaster demonstrated the need for a more developed emergency response unit at the local level and the use of odor in natural gas. The explosion had a lasting economic impact on Villa Rica, heightened by the financial burden that the resulting litigation placed on the city. The explosion made national news and remains the most disastrous event in Carroll County history regarding loss of life and injury.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Henry County Daily Herald
Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup
Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
Four pastors who spent months counseling Johnny Hunt are drawing criticism from victim advocates and some Southern Bapti...
Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk
Two races wrapped up this evening in Polk County as all the numbers were tallied, and a new Probate Court Judge will be taking over in January with a slim majority. Former District Attorney and local lawyer Bobby Brooks will be taking over as the new Probate Court Judge come January 1. He won the […] The post Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk appeared first on Polk Today.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
claytoncrescent.org
Fatal teen party raises questions
UPDATE 12/6: CLARIFIES that The Brothers Who Just do Gutters business was a victim of the crime and was not the suite where the party took place; ADDS details of problems with event center; ADDS exterior photos. Laila Reneé Harris, 15, a Sprayberry High School student from Cobb County, was...
smokesignalsnews.com
Voting schedule for Jan. 3, 2023 runoff
Call for Election: https://sos.ga.gov/news/call-special-election-state-house-district-7 Voter Registration Deadline: December 5, 2022 (new and changes) ** Note: Absentee by mail ballot applications for elderly/disabled/military need to be requested each election year, in order to receive ballots, by mail, for the remainder of that year; time frame to request begins 78 days prior and ends 11 days prior to the election.
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants to start a weed farm for Black men (video)
Rev. Jamal Bryant, the pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in suburban Atlanta, wants to open up a cannabis business so that he can attract more Black men to the church. “I’m looking for people that smell like weed,” Bryant deadpanned on the “Cool Soror With Rashan Ali” podcast....
WJCL
Police: 'Several injured' following shooting outside Georgia Walmart; store evacuated
(CNN) -- At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County police said. Police were "on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Several injuries. Not an active shooter," police said in a tweet. "No current threat to public."
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
Grandmother gets life without parole for baby’s meth overdose in Sandy Springs
A woman convicted of giving her 9-month-old grandson methamphetamine, leading to his death at a Sandy Springs apartment,...
wrganews.com
Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning
On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘I felt like it was over for me’ | Teen housed in DFCS office speaks out
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Even outside in a cold and rainy Decatur park, Christian Hall has never felt so comfortable as he basks in what he calls “the freedom.”. Having turned 18 just weeks ago, Hall is aging out of Georgia’s foster care, a system that he believes failed him.
