Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Main Street in Newtonsville
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Main Street in Newtonsville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
informerpress.com
State grants nearly $1M in security funding to local schools
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that the state will support the installation of security upgrades at in multiple school districts throughout Ohio – including Adams County. The grant funding is to enhance student and staff safety. Governor DeWine is awarding the funds as part of his K-12...
linknky.com
CVG sells 76 acres to Boone County
Boone County is purchasing 76 acres of land from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The deal still needs to be approved by both the Boone County Fiscal Court and the Federal Aviation Administration. The land is located in unincorporated Boone County, and much of it undeveloped rural land that was formerly used for agriculture. Some of the acreage in the deal is currently being used as park space. The sale price of the land is listed as approximately $300,000.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. A crash is reportedly causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Tuesday evening. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a crash blocking the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Longtime Hillsboro Mayor, Greenfield City Manager passes away
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A longtime former mayor of Hillsboro, city manager of Greenfield, and overall pillar of the community has passed away. Betty Bishop died on Monday in Hillsboro. She was 84. Bishop was the mayor of Hillsboro from 1980-95 and was also the city manager of Greenfield from...
WKRC
Attack-ready: Protectors of local power grid say they are vigilant and prepared
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement is scratching its head, knowing an attack on a power substation in North Carolina was a deliberate act but not knowing a motive. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire on part of the Duke Energy power grid.
WLWT 5
Family of missing Clermont County man: 'It's a big black hole not to have him'
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concern continued to grow Thursday in Clermont County where the search continued for a missing man with autism. Seventy-one-year-old Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning outside his apartment complex in Pierce Township. He was reported missing Wednesday when Clermont County Senior Services arrived to pick him up, and he was nowhere to be found.
Bus driver illness cancels classes again Friday for New Richmond students
Students and staff at the New Richmond School District will not have class Thursday or Friday due to an overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers, the district said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
Stepping down, but now stepping away
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Ethel Chambers is 87 years young and one of
WLWT 5
Search for missing 71-year-old man enters second day in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Clermont County officials have issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for Thomas Mills, a 71-year-old man. Pierce Township police Chief Paul Broxterman said a neighbor was the last person to see Mills around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the Amelia Court Apartment's parking lot at 1381 W. Ohio Pike.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
Times Gazette
Thirty-six months for assaulting officers
A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
All-way stop coming to the intersection of SR 32 and Olive Branch Stonelick Road
An interchange project is planned for the intersection of state Route 32 and Olive Branch Stonelick Road. The project will take place at Olive Bran
Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly
WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
wnewsj.com
Community helps family facing unimaginable loss
CLARKSVILLE — Over $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Rosalinda Mendoza. The 18-year-old Clinton Massie High School senior died along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie as the result of an auto accident on State Route 73 Tuesday. “The family is facing a lot...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
Comments / 0