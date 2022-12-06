Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
St. Michael's Walk-Through Holiday Display Has Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Lights, Animals, and Action at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric SafariColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Book vending machine encourages good behavior at Larkspur ElementaryNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Related
KKTV
Crews stop fire before it reaches homes in Canon City, assistant fire chief spotted the smoke
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Canon City were asking the public to avoid an area near the Arkansas River on Thursday as they battled a fire. According to the Fire Chief with the Canon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire was first spotted by Assistant Chief Scott Johnson at about 12:22 p.m. Asst. Chief Johnson was on-duty while driving in the area and spotted the smoke. The chief added the small fire was near homes and driven by strong winds. Canon City has been under fire ban restrictions since the end of May.
KKTV
Crews quickly contain a grass fire south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a vehicle fire that spread to grass Thursday afternoon on a high fire danger day. At about 12:10 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department stated the small fire was out. The vehicle on fire was in an area close to S. Union Boulevard and Highway 24.
Suspect arrested in homicide on Nevada Avenue
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, who was found “severely bleeding” near South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street on the evening of Nov. 26. Officers originally responded around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 to the corner of S. Nevada and E. Las Vegas on […]
KRDO
Brush fire in Canon City contained
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A brush fire was reported early Thursday afternoon in Canon City. According to the Canon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD), there was an active fire in the area of S. 9th Street and Vine Street in Canon City. The fire was south of 9th Street and the Arkansas River, according to the CCAFPD.
Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Police: Suspects caught stealing fuel from Springs gas station, 1 suspect at large
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers are still looking for one suspect after two men were caught red-handed stealing huge quantities of fuel from a south Colorado Springs gas station. Police tell 11 News this is a crime happening all over the country. Officers were tipped off before 8:30 Thursday...
Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
KKTV
Police searching for suspect near Harrison High School
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is told to avoid Circle just east of I-25 while police search for a suspect on the run. The Colorado Springs Police Department announced about 8:30 a.m. that there was a large law enforcement presence around Harrison High School, but that everyone at the school was safe.
Escaped convicted felon arrested in Pueblo
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a five-time convicted felon and FBI Safe Streets Wanted Fugitive who escaped from Community Corrections in October 2022. Samuel Jaramillo, 34, was arrested for two active felony warrants from separate cases in 2022. Both were for Failure to Comply, one of which was a Possession of […]
Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 22-year-old suspect in last month’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, entered the popular LGBTQ nightclub clad in body armor and wielding an AR-15 rifle and “opened fire indiscriminately” on club patrons, investigators alleged in newly unsealed documents. Aldrich was formally charged Tuesday on more than 300 counts including […] The post Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
KKTV
Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
Repeat car thief arrested in Pueblo theft operation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo have conducted a motor vehicle theft enforcement over a period of several weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen cars and multiple arrests, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Officers with PPD, as well as Cañon City Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, […]
KRDO
Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall; public asked for help identifying suspects
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pet City at the Citadel Mall had a Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from their store. The store says that on Sunday, December 4, during a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall, a man and woman asked to see a Yorkshire Terrier. The...
Idaho State Journal
Club shooter's 2021 bomb case dropped, family uncooperative
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and unsealed court documents. The charges were dropped despite authorities a finding...
Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall, 2 suspects wanted
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pet store in the Citadel Mall was left in shock after employees discovered a little Yorkshire Terrier puppy was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 4. Business Manager at Pet City Citadel, Erica Bondurant, said it was a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall when a man and woman asked […]
No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department provided an update to a homicide investigation from November. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on reports of a dead body. According to the PPD, there were "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives began investigating this as a homicide. The post No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named appeared first on KRDO.
Woodland Park police can hand out gift cards rather than citations for traffic violations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Woodland Park Police Department (WWPPD) is handing drivers gift cards instead traffic tickets. The citation replacements are thanks to a partnership with Advanced Auto Parts, which provided 50 $10 gift cards to patrol officers. According to the department, the gift cards will be handed out to people who are pulled over The post Woodland Park police can hand out gift cards rather than citations for traffic violations appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
3 suspects allegedly steal money, Christmas presents from couple in parking lot in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three suspects allegedly stole money and Christmas presents from a couple during an armed robbery in a parking lot in East Colorado Springs. Monday, a couple was waiting for a friend in a parking lot in the 3900 block of E. Bijou St. when three suspects approached their vehicle, just before 8:45 p.m.
Comments / 0