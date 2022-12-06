Read full article on original website
KOMU
Hickman boys basketball blows past Smith-Cotton in conference opener
Hickman boys basketball jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 65-31 home victory over Smith-Cotton on Tuesday. The Kewpies were the dominant team from the start. Junior guard Langston Stroupe opened the game with a fast-break layup, and sophomore Rasaun Nichols scored five straight points to stake Hickman to a 7-0 lead.
KOMU
WATCH: Extended highlights of Blair Oaks' state championship
Want more of Blair Oaks' state championship game? Watch KOMU 8 Sports Reporter Kyle Helms' 12 minute extended cut.
KOMU
Lauren Hansen leads Missouri to 47 point rout over Omaha
COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Basketball claimed their tenth win of the season in a 93-36 rout over Omaha on Friday afternoon, led by another strong outing from Lauren Hansen who scored a game-high 15 points. The Tigers blew the game open in the game's opening quarter, starting off on a...
KOMU
Tolton defeats Fatima in home opener
COLUMBIA - The Tolton boy's basketball team hosted Fatima in their home opener Tuesday night and won 66-53. The Trailblazer's James Lee had 25 points on the night and the Comets' Nate Brandt finished with 30. Tolton (2-1) faced Fatima (4-1) in the Trailblazers third game of the season. Fatima...
KOMU
Missouri hosts Kansas for the 269th meeting and the first in Columbia since 2012
After the Border Showdown was renewed last season, when eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the Jayhawks. It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.
KOMU
From Missouri hiring to Kansas game: Highlights of men's basketball coach Dennis Gates
On March 22, Missouri hired Dennis Gates as its new head coach for men's basketball. Gates had an active first semester on campus, leading his team on the court to a 9-0 record and off the court. Five key events since Gates was hired:. 1. March 22: Dennis Gates welcomed...
Mizzou Pledge Littlejohn Returning to Columbia for Official Visit
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
KOMU
VIDEO: Gary Pinkel inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Pinkel is the winningest coach in Missouri and Toledo football history and now a hall of famer. During his tenure, Pinkel took the Tigers to the Big 12 Championship twice in 2007 and 2008 and the SEC Championship twice in 2013 and 2014. A feat that hasn't been done at Missouri since.
KOMU
Marching Mizzou honors life of former band member
COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday night for former band member Alex Jackson, who died from stomach cancer. Alex Jackson, 20, died from stomach cancer on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. He was unable to make trip to New York City, where Marching Mizzou performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Jackson was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, the second semester of his freshman year.
KOMU
More than 1,900 students to receive degrees from MU next weekend
COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students. The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Veterinarian Turner...
Two Women Injured in Miller County Collision
Two women were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Mercury Sable was stopped in traffic on Missouri 52, 68 feet east of Hickey Road around 2:30 p.m., when a westbound 2009 Kia Sportage, driven by 28-year-old Jessica M. Wright of Versailles, struck the Mercury in the rear. The Kia then ran off the road and overturned.
krcgtv.com
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
KOMU
Classes canceled at MACC's Columbia campus after incident Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus went on a brief lockdown Thursday morning after an incident, according to MACC Vice President Todd Martin. Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, but there is no active threat at the Columbia campus, he said. MACC went on lockdown around 9:46 a.m. and then administration closed campus by 10:38 a.m.
939theeagle.com
Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia
Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
kjluradio.com
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman is recovering after a crash Thursday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Whitfield Road at Dorrance Drive near Sedalia just before 11:20 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Maria D. Cerritos Llanos, 62, of Sedalia, pulled The post Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl
BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
KOMU
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
