Dec. 9—SUNBURY — Angelic Ortiz in February 2018 was prepared to share the best news with her daughter after a year of cancer treatments. Ortiz, of Shamokin, was officially in remission after treatments for cervical cancer in New York and she called on Feb. 26, 2018, to tell her daughter that she had "a surprise" when she returned home. Ortiz never would share that news with Kasandra Ortiz. Her ride home was delayed, and she got a call saying her 23-year-old daughter died after Jose Colon allegedly assaulted, shot and killed her at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin.

SHAMOKIN, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO