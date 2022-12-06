ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband, Stephen, was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. It was not immediately clear what charges he faced or...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Man acquitted of homicide charge in 2021 stabbing

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide. After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Family wants justice for woman who was shot, killed in Shamokin in 2018

Dec. 9—SUNBURY — Angelic Ortiz in February 2018 was prepared to share the best news with her daughter after a year of cancer treatments. Ortiz, of Shamokin, was officially in remission after treatments for cervical cancer in New York and she called on Feb. 26, 2018, to tell her daughter that she had "a surprise" when she returned home. Ortiz never would share that news with Kasandra Ortiz. Her ride home was delayed, and she got a call saying her 23-year-old daughter died after Jose Colon allegedly assaulted, shot and killed her at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin.
SHAMOKIN, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies 34-year-old central Pa. homicide victim

The York County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Demetres Lewis as the man killed in a shooting on Tuesday. According to police, Lewis was shot around 11:50 p.m. in the area of West Poplar and South Belvidere streets in York. Officers found him unresponsive with apparent gunshot injuries, which he died from at the scene.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in overnight central Pa. shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot dead in York overnight Wednesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pamela Gay said her office was called at 12:04 a.m. to the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue, where the man was found dead with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy