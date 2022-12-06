Read full article on original website
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. Police transported the...
abc27.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
Man shot in Bethlehem, alleged gunman facing attempted homicide charge
A man was shot Thursday night during a fight in Bethlehem, and a city man is facing attempted homicide charges in the incident. Multiple 911 calls were made around 8:56 p.m. Thursday reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Dover Lane. Officers found several 9 mm spent shell casings...
WFMZ-TV Online
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband, Stephen, was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. It was not immediately clear what charges he faced or...
fox29.com
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
YAHOO!
Pottsville man found not guilty of first-degree murder in road rage trial
Dec. 9—POTTSVILLE — A Pottsville man was found not guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the 2021 stabbing death of an Orwigsburg man on Route 61 in West Brunswick Twp. A jury of seven women and five men deliberated for more than nine hours before finding Tamiir Ion...
Man acquitted of homicide charge in 2021 stabbing
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide. After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir […]
sauconsource.com
Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police
A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
2 men sentenced to life in prison for ambushing Philadelphia high school student
Two men will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Philadelphia high school student.
WATCH: Harrisburg Homicide Suspect Ditches 23-Year-Old Victim's Van (Video)
A video of the suspected killer of 23-year-old Jordan Allen of Harrisburg has been released by the police. Allen was found shot dead in a wooded area behind some apartments in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities say.Harrisburg police were called to "a report of a deceased ma…
Lancaster man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 shooting: DA
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City man was convicted of attempted criminal homicide and other charges related to a shooting on Nov. 4, 2021, that left a victim with multiple injuries, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office said Daijour L. Stennett, 32, was involved in a shooting in […]
Attempted homicide suspect found guilty of shooting man 4 times, fracturing his skull
A jury found a Lancaster man guilty Wednesday of shooting a man four times last year, inflicting physical and mental pain he continues to struggle with today, prosecutors said. Daijour L. Stennett, 32, shot a man in his left shoulder, left side, right shoulder and the back of his head...
YAHOO!
Family wants justice for woman who was shot, killed in Shamokin in 2018
Dec. 9—SUNBURY — Angelic Ortiz in February 2018 was prepared to share the best news with her daughter after a year of cancer treatments. Ortiz, of Shamokin, was officially in remission after treatments for cervical cancer in New York and she called on Feb. 26, 2018, to tell her daughter that she had "a surprise" when she returned home. Ortiz never would share that news with Kasandra Ortiz. Her ride home was delayed, and she got a call saying her 23-year-old daughter died after Jose Colon allegedly assaulted, shot and killed her at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin.
Man in critical condition after being shot 5 times outside Wendy's in Germantown
Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in front of the Wendy's when he was shot at least five times.
Teacher injured breaking up fight at Norristown Area High School, student arrested
A teacher was injured and a student arrested after a large fight at Norristown Area High School on Wednesday.
Coroner identifies 34-year-old central Pa. homicide victim
The York County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Demetres Lewis as the man killed in a shooting on Tuesday. According to police, Lewis was shot around 11:50 p.m. in the area of West Poplar and South Belvidere streets in York. Officers found him unresponsive with apparent gunshot injuries, which he died from at the scene.
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Man killed in overnight central Pa. shooting
A 34-year-old man was shot dead in York overnight Wednesday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pamela Gay said her office was called at 12:04 a.m. to the 100 block of South Belvidere Avenue, where the man was found dead with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced...
abc27.com
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
