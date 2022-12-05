Read full article on original website
Related
utah.gov
DWR, UDOT release new app to allow public to report roadkill
Salt Lake City — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Department of Transportation are working to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions by building wildlife crossing structures on roads across Utah. But because these collisions unfortunately still occur from time to time, the agencies are making it easier for people to provide information about dead animals on Utah roads through the release of a new app: the Utah Roadkill Reporter.
utah.gov
Utah To Receive $10 Million as Part of the American Rescue Plan
The Utah Broadband Center, an initiative of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah), was recently awarded $10 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) as part of the American Rescue Plan. The CPF allocates $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and...
utah.gov
Vanguard Backs Off ESG Effort After Attorney General Reyes Leads Multistate Motion
Today, just days after Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes led 13 states in a motion to intervene and protest Vanguard’s application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Vanguard Group Inc. announced it will withdraw from a major investment industry initiative committing to an environmental-social-governance (ESG) climate agenda. Vanguard says it reviewed its relationship with Net Zero Asset Managers initiative and decided it was best to “maintain its freedom not to restrict its investment options.”
utah.gov
Work For Us Wednesday – Dec. 7
Today we’re posting four positions. Please click on the included links for more information or to apply. Come join UDOT’s workforce and help keep Utah moving. Recruitment #35286 – Temporary Accounting Technician III – Richfield – Region Four. Opened 12/6/2022, closes 12/14/2022. Click here to apply.
utah.gov
News Release: Be on the Lookout for Vacant Land Scams in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (December 7, 2022) – The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate is urging land buyers and owners to be aware of a recently re-emerged scam related to vacant lots and land parcels. The Division of Real Estate is already aware of at least 10 different instances and suspects others.
Comments / 0