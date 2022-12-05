ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say

Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
TheDailyBeast

Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Remains Found in Australian Museum's Cupboard

A mystery lasting more than 85 years has been solved after the discovery of the remains of the last known Tasmanian tiger—which were found in an unassuming cupboard. The remnants of the now-extinct Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, were thought lost forever until their discovery in a cupboard at a Tasmanian museum, researchers said, solving one of the Australian state’s “most enduring zoological mysteries.” The tiger died in 1936 but its skin and skeleton were nowhere to be found. Researcher Robert Peddle eventually tracked it down, finding it in a cupboard of the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery’s education office. The skeleton had been used as a “traveling exhibit” with staff “blissfully unaware they had been handling the last of the species,” according to ABC News. Museum curator of vertebrate zoology Kathryn Medlock blamed “a failure to correctly catalog and record the specimen,” which “resulted in its skin being taken around the country.” Both the skin and skeleton are now stored in the museum's zoological section.
justpene50

Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery

We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade

Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
Atlas Obscura

These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches

Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
ALASKA STATE
IGN

Scientists Have Stumbled Upon an Ancient Shark Graveyard on the Ocean Floor

A team of scientists has discovered an ancient shark graveyard teeming with teeth hidden over 5,000 meters below the surface of the Indian Ocean. Some of the teeth are thought to be millions of years old, and may have belonged to the direct ancestor of the Megalodon shark. As reported...
CNET

Massive Meteorite Was Hiding Two Minerals Never Before Seen on Earth

A giant meteorite discovered in Somalia turned out to be like a scientific Kinder egg ... full of surprises. The El Ali meteorite is named for its landing location near the town of El Ali. It weighs in at 16.5 tons (15 tonnes) and is one of the largest meteorites ever found. Scientists researching its composition discovered it was hiding two new minerals never before seen on Earth.

