Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Albany Herald
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say
Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Prehistoric 50-Foot Whale Discovered in Deep Jungle Valley by Accident
The ribs of the near-complete fossil, estimated to be at least 85,000 years old, were seen sticking out of the ground by an archaeologist and a local collector.
Scientists discover the largest T-Rex so far, nearly double the size of previous record holder
The largest T-Rex on Earth may have been much bigger than we thought. According to the new findings of scientists, Earth's largest T-Rex weighed 33 thousand pounds (15 thousand kg). Hold on, because it means that a T-Rex could have been 70 percent larger than "Scotty", the heaviest T-Rex ever revealed until now.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Remains Found in Australian Museum's Cupboard
A mystery lasting more than 85 years has been solved after the discovery of the remains of the last known Tasmanian tiger—which were found in an unassuming cupboard. The remnants of the now-extinct Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, were thought lost forever until their discovery in a cupboard at a Tasmanian museum, researchers said, solving one of the Australian state’s “most enduring zoological mysteries.” The tiger died in 1936 but its skin and skeleton were nowhere to be found. Researcher Robert Peddle eventually tracked it down, finding it in a cupboard of the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery’s education office. The skeleton had been used as a “traveling exhibit” with staff “blissfully unaware they had been handling the last of the species,” according to ABC News. Museum curator of vertebrate zoology Kathryn Medlock blamed “a failure to correctly catalog and record the specimen,” which “resulted in its skin being taken around the country.” Both the skin and skeleton are now stored in the museum's zoological section.
Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery
We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade
Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
Atlas Obscura
These Tiny Jewels Come From One of Alaska’s Most Unusual Beaches
Just shy of the Arctic Circle, where Alaska’s Seward Peninsula stretches westward toward Russia, there is a most improbable sliver of land. Point Spencer sits at the northern tip of a miles-long, narrow spit of sand, gravel, and permafrost that’s less than 100 feet wide in places. To the east is Port Clarence Bay, where depths can exceed 40 feet—an anomaly amid the region’s shallow coastal waters. To the west is the wild and unforgiving Bering Sea, home to winter storms that regularly churn out waves 45 feet or taller.
IGN
Scientists Have Stumbled Upon an Ancient Shark Graveyard on the Ocean Floor
A team of scientists has discovered an ancient shark graveyard teeming with teeth hidden over 5,000 meters below the surface of the Indian Ocean. Some of the teeth are thought to be millions of years old, and may have belonged to the direct ancestor of the Megalodon shark. As reported...
Rare ice age fossils discovered on the drought-stricken Mississippi River
Rare Ice Age fossils have been discovered along the Mississippi River belonging to the giant American lion.
The "Siberian unicorn" existed on Earth with ancient humans before it became extinct
ElasmotheriumCredit: Heinrich Harder; Public Domain Image. The "Siberian unicorn" with the scientific name Elasmotherium sibiricum is thought to have roamed Earth as late as 39,000 years ago.
There Could Be Something Big Living Deep Beneath the Antarctic Ice
The barren landscape of Antarctica is concealing hidden ecosystems, which might give us clues about life on other planets.
100 million-year-old fossil found in Australia is ‘Rosetta Stone’ of paleontology
Researchers say the first of its kind find could be key to more discoveries.
WATCH: Scientists Discover Several Bizarre New Creatures in the Depths of the Indian Ocean
Scientists have uncovered a new world of bizarre creatures deep within the ocean waters as they explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. These weird and fascinating creatures were found as the experts spent time investigating the volcanoes that sit underwater in the Indian Ocean. A 35-Day Expedition Leads To...
200-million-year-old lizard found in storeroom cupboard pushes origin of reptiles by 35 million years
Fossilized remains of a small lizard that was retrieved from a cupboard of the Natural History Museum in London have shifted the origin and diversification of modern lizards from the Middle Jurassic to the late Triassic period. Christened Cryptovaranoides microlanius, meaning 'small butcher', the lizard has jaws lined with sharp,...
CNET
Massive Meteorite Was Hiding Two Minerals Never Before Seen on Earth
A giant meteorite discovered in Somalia turned out to be like a scientific Kinder egg ... full of surprises. The El Ali meteorite is named for its landing location near the town of El Ali. It weighs in at 16.5 tons (15 tonnes) and is one of the largest meteorites ever found. Scientists researching its composition discovered it was hiding two new minerals never before seen on Earth.
