247Sports

Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
BELLFLOWER, CA
247Sports

Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'

It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: WVU lineman enters the transfer portal

West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The redshirt freshman out of Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic started in the season opener against Pittsburgh, but got hurt halfway through, not making another extended appearance until Weeks Eight and Nine. White came to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools

Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five-star OT Samson Okunlola sets announcement date

Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will officially visit Florida this weekend -- his second trip to campus in a month -- and then settle in to make his college decision. Miami and Michigan State are also heavily involved and Ohio State and Alabama are also keeping in touch with the...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Transfer WR Ali Jennings sets three official visits

Transfer receiver sets a trio of official visits. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports

Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Big Ten Basketball Weekly: Purdue Rises to the Top

Over the weekend Zach Edey put up big numbers vs Purdue and the Boilers controlled the Gophers. Don't worry Gopher fans, Purdue has done it to the best of them. The Edey, the Boilermakers, and the Maryland Terpins have been the story of the Big Ten season thus far. Here is Big Ten Weekly!
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Tracking the transfer portal: Who the Sooners have offered

NORMAN, Okla. — Transfer portal season is running wild right now. There have been a number of players exiting out of the Oklahoma Sooners' program, which we've been covering very closely. As it goes, there are open spots on the Sooners' roster for transfers into the program at the...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

College football recruiting: Samuel M'Pemba to Georgia among this week's Power Five commitments

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top high school football players around the country are announcing their respective college decisions. During the week of Dec. 3-9, there were 38 players who committed to a Power Five college football program, including 33 prospects in the 2023 class and five underclassmen. Eight of the players who committed this week are rated as four-star prospects, headlined by the nation's No. 1 running back.
GEORGIA STATE
