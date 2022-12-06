ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

All-American Bowl: Eye-catchers and notes from Thursday's practices

SAN ANTONIO -- A more relaxed day of All-American Bowl practices commenced Thursday morning with the East outdoors at nearby Trinity University and the West downtown at the Alamodome. The action was more limited than the past two days, particularly with the East squad, which eschewed pads and spent time installing, conducting walk-throughs, and tweaking special teams.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports

Family ties with Colorado's new staff made Carter Stoutmire pick the Buffaloes

Carter Stoutmire admits life has gotten "a lot less stressful" the past two weeks since he ended his recruitment by signing a national letter of intent with Colorado. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian had been verbally committed to Arizona for six-and-a-half months, so it was not easy to cut ties with the Wildcats.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023

There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture

The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing

When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Utah WR coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from the program

Two days after Utah suffered defeat to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Utes receivers coach Chad Bumphis announced his departure from the program. Bumphis, who was hired on with the program in the spring of 2021, has been with the program each of the last two seasons. He helped build and develop a receiving corps that was in need.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star center JT Rock commits to Iowa State

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State offered Lincoln (South Dakota) four-star center JT Rock in early October of 2021. Rock had just taken an unofficial visit before he was first offered now well over a year ago, and throughout the long-time relationship, trust and back and forth, the Cyclones have now landed another special talent, as Rock committed to Iowa State this week.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon

After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame

According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State

OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
STARKVILLE, MS
