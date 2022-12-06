Read full article on original website
All-American Bowl: Eye-catchers and notes from Thursday's practices
SAN ANTONIO -- A more relaxed day of All-American Bowl practices commenced Thursday morning with the East outdoors at nearby Trinity University and the West downtown at the Alamodome. The action was more limited than the past two days, particularly with the East squad, which eschewed pads and spent time installing, conducting walk-throughs, and tweaking special teams.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Family ties with Colorado's new staff made Carter Stoutmire pick the Buffaloes
Carter Stoutmire admits life has gotten "a lot less stressful" the past two weeks since he ended his recruitment by signing a national letter of intent with Colorado. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound defensive back from Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Christian had been verbally committed to Arizona for six-and-a-half months, so it was not easy to cut ties with the Wildcats.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
247Sports
TCU Vs. Georgia Game Pick
Chip Patterson joins Jim Basquil to share his pick to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
247Sports
Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023
There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
Michigan football under NCAA investigation, to receive Notice of Allegations by Friday: report
Michigan football has been under NCAA investigation and expects to receive a Notice of Allegations by the end of the week, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The infractions outlined in the notice are relatively minor, according to Auerbach. However, the investigation also hinges on Michigan's response, Auerbach added.
247Sports
Penn State defensive tackle announces he’s entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday that he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. “Thank you Penn State,” Mulbah wrote on Twitter. “I am forever grateful.”. Mulbah is the first Penn State player to publicly announce his intentions...
Fresno State star safety Evan Williams enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Fresno State fans spent the past 18 days since the LA Bowl wondering if star safety Evan Williams would return in 2023 for a super-senior year of eligibility or leave for the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Williams opened door No. 3 - the NCAA Transfer Portal. Sources confirmed to 247Sports...
247Sports
MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture
The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
247Sports
2025 Five-Star QB Bryce Underwood: The Next Big Thing
When it comes to five-star QB prospects, college football recruiting fans begin to follow their every move well before they ever choose a school. With 2025 Belleville (MI) product Bryce Underwood, Michigan State fans have been keeping tabs on him ever since he was in the 8th grade. He's currently ranked as the nation's #1 QB in his class, per 247Sports and the 247Composite industry-consensus rankings.
247Sports
Utah WR coach Chad Bumphis announces departure from the program
Two days after Utah suffered defeat to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Utes receivers coach Chad Bumphis announced his departure from the program. Bumphis, who was hired on with the program in the spring of 2021, has been with the program each of the last two seasons. He helped build and develop a receiving corps that was in need.
247Sports
U-M President Santa Ono speaks to The Michigan Insider on Jim Harbaugh rumors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The arrival of the Michigan football offseason has brought with it renewed speculation that Jim Harbaugh might depart the program for the NFL. Those are rumors that new U-M President Santa Ono is well aware of. Speaking to The Michigan Insider ahead of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game, Ono said he will ultimately be involved in any negotiations to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor — though Athletic Director Warde Manuel is the individual most responsible in those conversations.
247Sports
Charles Kelly brings experience as defensive coordinator and elite recruiter
Charles Kelly comes to Boulder as Colorado's new defensive coordinator and safeties coach with two national championships on his resume, at Florida State in 2013 and at Alabama in 2020. During his 33 year coaching career, he has called defenses at every level, from high school to FCS to Power 5.
Four-star shot-making wing Amier Ali updates his recruitment, eyeing more visits
Amier Ali ranks as the No. 47 overall prospect in the 2024 class due to his blend of size, length and microwave ability to rain in jumpers from three. His ability to get hot and drill shots was on full display at the Chick-Fil-A Classic where he drilled four threes in the first half and college coaches are in pursuit of his talents.
247Sports
BREAKING: Four-star center JT Rock commits to Iowa State
Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State offered Lincoln (South Dakota) four-star center JT Rock in early October of 2021. Rock had just taken an unofficial visit before he was first offered now well over a year ago, and throughout the long-time relationship, trust and back and forth, the Cyclones have now landed another special talent, as Rock committed to Iowa State this week.
247Sports
Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon
After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame
According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
247Sports
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
247Sports
