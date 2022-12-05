Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Idaho murders – live: Graduation ceremony honours victims as neighbour describes ‘scream’ from day of murder
Moscow Police have been inundated with tips about a mystery vehicle which could hold the key to solving the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.Investigators announced earlier this week that they are searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen “in the immediate area” of the home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November.The time of the vehicle’s sighting matches the time that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their beds.The occupant of the vehicle “may...
A New Orleans Police Department employee is stabbed to death while driving for Uber
A New Orleans Police Department employee who was driving for Uber in her time off was stabbed to death by a passenger on Thursday, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said. Yolanda Dillion, 54, picked up an Uber passenger in New Orleans and drove to the adjacent Jefferson Parish,...
After 25 years of wrongful imprisonment, 2 Georgia men set free after newly uncovered evidence exonerates them of murder charges
After spending 25 years in prison on murder convictions related to the 1996 shooting death of their friend, two Georgia men were exonerated this week, after new evidence uncovered in a true-crime podcast last year proved their innocence, their lawyers said. Darrell Lee Clark and his co-defendant Cain Joshua Storey...
Lockerbie bombing suspect is now in US custody
A Libyan man accused of being involved in making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over the town of Lockerbie in December 1988 is now in US custody, authorities in the United States and Scotland said Sunday. The US charged Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi for his...
U.S. State Department assisting Grant Wahl’s widow following unexpected death
(CNN)-- The U.S. State Department is assisting soccer writer Grant Wahl's widow following his unexpected death in Qatar. Officials with the U.S. Embassy in Qatar have been working with Wahl's widow Celine Grounder to make sure she gets the support she needs. A witness said that the 48 year old...
Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Monday it executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed shows him stabbing two security force members to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza...
Paul Whelan says he is ‘disappointed’ that more has not been done to secure his release
Detained American Paul Whelan says he's frustrated the U.S. Government has not done more to secure his release from a Russian prison. Whelan spoke exclusively to CNN by phone after basketball star Brittney Griner was freed Thursday in a prisoner swap with a convicted Russian arms dealer held in the U.S.
