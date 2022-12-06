Read full article on original website
Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111
Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news
Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
76ers recover in OT after blown lead to beat Lakers 133-122
Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and the Philadelphia 76ers recovered after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-122 in overtime
Heat unwilling to fill 15th roster spot due to luxury tax
Heat guard Victor Oladipo made his season debut on Tuesday night, taking the court for the first time since May and scoring nine points in 19 minutes off the bench. However, it will take more than Oladipo’s return to fix Miami’s second unit, according to Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick struggles against chaotic QBs
Bill Belichick might be the greatest defensive game planner in NFL history. The Patriots coach even has a defensive gameplan in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Belichick's highly structured, assignment-oriented defenses have an Achilles' heel: chaotic quarterbacks. In a 24-10 win in Week 13 over the Patriots, Buffalo...
And-Ones: Campazzo, Podoloff Trophy, Scouting, CBA Talks
Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo, who spent the last two seasons in Denver and the early part of 2022/23 in Dallas, appears set to resume his career in the EuroLeague, but his destination has yet to be determined. According to Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.net, Serbian club Crvena Zvezda has offered...
NBA, NBPA will push back CBA opt-out deadline
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have agreed to extend the deadline to opt-out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA and NBPA have been engaged in negotiations on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement but will need more time to...
Chris Paul set to return for the Phoenix Suns
Suns point guard Chris Paul intends to make his return to the court on Wednesday night vs. Boston after missing the last month due to a heel injury, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, who says (via Twitter) that Paul is expected to suit up barring a last-minute setback.
Knicks reportedly working with Cam Reddish’s reps to find trade
The Knicks are working with Cam Reddish‘s representatives in the hopes of finding a landing spot for the fourth-year forward, a source tells Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. A former 10th overall pick, Reddish emerged early this season as a key part of New York’s rotation,...
And-Ones: Projected Taxpayers, Parity, Sovereign Funds, Scola
The Warriors, Clippers, and Nets are the three teams projected to pay a nine-figure luxury bill in 2023, according to Eric Pincus of Sports Business Classroom. In his roundup of each team’s proximity to the tax line, Pincus has Golden State’s tax bill estimated at $176.5MM, with L.A. at $144.7MM and Brooklyn at approximately $109MM.
Baker Mayfield reportedly 'showed great maturity' with Panthers
It appears behind-the-scenes issues played little part in the Carolina Panthers waiving quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately claimed Mayfield on Tuesday. "Carolina believes Baker Mayfield showed great maturity as a teammate while with the team, which bodes well for his new spot with the Rams," ESPN's Jeremy...
