Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates

Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is our “break” day in between systems for our next one rolls in with a steady period of rain on Thursday. Only t-storm chance I see with this round looks to be closer to the KY/TN border once again. There are hints of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Kentucky’s income tax will go down in 2023. Who does it help?

In January, Kentuckians will start paying less in income taxes after the Republican-led legislature passed a bill reducing rates from 5% to 4.5%. GOP leaders say they plan to cut the tax even further during next year’s lawmaking session, with hopes to totally eliminate the tax in the future.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

