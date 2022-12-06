Read full article on original website
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates
Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WLKY.com
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is our “break” day in between systems for our next one rolls in with a steady period of rain on Thursday. Only t-storm chance I see with this round looks to be closer to the KY/TN border once again. There are hints of...
Wawa convenience store plans expansion into Kentucky
Wawa, a convenience store and gas station chain based on the East Coast, announced it is planning to expand into Kentucky.
wvxu.org
Kentucky’s income tax will go down in 2023. Who does it help?
In January, Kentuckians will start paying less in income taxes after the Republican-led legislature passed a bill reducing rates from 5% to 4.5%. GOP leaders say they plan to cut the tax even further during next year’s lawmaking session, with hopes to totally eliminate the tax in the future.
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
spectrumnews1.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
Al Cross: Beshear became popular from pandemic work, but it won’t sustain him in bid for reelection
When Gov. Andy Beshear was sworn in three years ago Saturday, he was a fluke, elected by just 5,136 votes — less than 0.4% of the total — due to controversial utterances by incumbent Matt Bevin. Republicans won all the other statewide offices going away, including a first-time candidate who defeated a former Miss America.
Welcome news for holiday travelers as gas prices continue to decrease, nearing 2021 averages
The average price of gas may soon be lower than it was this time last year. That’s welcome news for holiday road trippers who faced record-breaking high prices at the pump through much of the summer travel season. The national average has dropped 26 cents in the past two...
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
Jamie Lucke: How many disasters until Kentucky politicians quit joking about climate change?
How many times have we seen it? Disaster strikes. The media descend. For a few days, the world is mesmerized. Until something new beckons; the media move on. And the victims recede in our ever-shortening attention spans and are forgotten. I’m proud the Kentucky Lantern’s debut brought you journalism that...
Wave 3
DNA tests identify Ky. native, Korean War soldier 7 decades after battlefield death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 72 years, the body of a United States soldier comes home to Kentucky. Private First Class Robert Wright from Whitesville disappeared while fighting in the Korean War. He was originally designated as Missing in Action and later presumed dead. In Aug., DNA testing identified Wright’s...
Kentucky sees small decline in overdose deaths after year-over-year increases
Kentucky is one of eight states to see a predicted decline in reported drug overdose deaths.
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
linknky.com
Will eliminating the state’s income tax blow ‘a hole’ in its revenue stream?
In a series of tweets, the Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Jason Bailey, said that what Kentucky is doing by cutting the income tax and replacing it with sales tax revenue is “blowing a huge hole in KY’s revenue stream.”. But, others argue that...
KYTC, ODOT plan events to provide information, gather feedback on Brent Spence Bridge project
Are you curious how (and where) a revamped Brent Spence Bridge and its completely new companion span will separate local commuters from pass-through travelers?. Do you have thoughts and/or strong feelings about noise barriers, landscaping, pedestrian walkways, and the “look” of the piers and abutments?. Both questions and...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
