What makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow so special?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been a proven winner. But what makes him so good at it?. Cincinnati's offensive coordinator Brian Callahan believes Burrow is special. "He sees things happening. He’s got incredible vision and understanding of what defenses are trying to do, where they’re located on the field," Callahan said on Peter Schrager’s "The Season" podcast.
Former Star Compares Bengals’ Joe Burrow To This NFL Legend

The Cincinnati Bengals have put a tough start in 2022 all the way behind them. Their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 pushed their record to 8-4 as they are riding a four-game winning streak. This is as good of a bounce-back that the team could have had after an embarrassing Monday Night Football performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.
Former Bengals QB gets wrapped up in major NFL controversy

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer is wrapped up in one of the biggest controversies currently surrounding the NFL. And it’s not Palmer’s fault. On Thursday, Pro Football Talk reported on the House Oversight Committee report that’s focused on an investigation of the Washington Commanders. This investigation...
Bengals sign Kevin Huber to practice squad

CINCINNATI — Two days after being released by his hometown team, Kevin Huber is back in stripes. The Cincinnati Bengals have announced they have signed Huber to the team's practice squad. A Cincinnati native and former Bearcat, Huber has spent the entirety of his 14 year NFL career with...
Bearcat Bounce 12-7

The Bearcats found their new head coach this week, hiring Scott Satterfield away from Louisville. We’ll go over that as well as the new additions to the transfer portal and postseason awards, plus the basketball team’s win over Bryant. The Bearcats finally found their new head coach on...
Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
