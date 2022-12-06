Read full article on original website
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
Employment, Arguments and Borderline Personality Disorder
A recent study found that employment is associated with recovery from borderline personality disorder (BPD). The longitudinal study found that people with BPD who were functioning well after one year were more likely to be employed. The study found that they experienced fewer arguments, fewer symptoms of BPD, had more...
University of Kentucky psychologist offers practical solutions for managing hectic holiday season
As jolly as we all want it to be, the holiday season can also bring the not so wanted gift of added anxiety. This time of year demands a lot — elaborate decorations, home-cooked meals and well-thought-out gifts. If your stress level is rising just thinking about it, you’re not alone.
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
How To Break An Addiction
Are you struggling with an addiction? Millions of people are, and overcoming it can seem impossible. But it’s not. It is possible to overcome addiction with the right resources and assistance. If you want tips on overcoming drug addiction and achieving sober living LA, keep reading!. Things You Should...
Holiday Traditions for Couples
Creating holiday or seasonal traditions as a couple can be important for maintaining a strong friendship and connection. It can be part of the shared meaning you create in your relationship and fun rituals of connection. In John Gottman’s research on couples, he found that couples that have strong shared meaning have higher relationship satisfaction. Investing in the way you create and celebrate traditions can contribute to that satisfaction. Something happy healthy couples do is create things in their relationship that are unique and special to them. It can be the way they define roles in their relationships, symbols in their relationship, goals they create together, or rituals for how they spend time together. This post focuses on rituals and creating them during the holidays.
How to Stop a Panic Attack, According to Therapists
I’ll never forget where I was when I had my first panic attack. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart racing, hands trembling, arms tingling, and forehead sweating profusely. I paced around my bedroom screaming because I didn’t know what was going on and it quite literally felt like I was having a heart attack. At the time, I didn’t know how to stop a panic attack, so I just hoped it would subside on its own. I can’t tell you specifically what triggered my panic attack, but after a few sessions with my therapist, we think it was stress-induced, thanks to my never-ending to-do list.
How parents can play a key role in prevention, treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
Sleep matters — and Kentuckians report getting too little; good sleep is critical to good health
New research has revealed that Hawaii is the US state getting the least amount of sleep. The research, by sleep experts MattressInsider.com analyzed data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps 2022 to discover the percentage of American adults getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night on average in each state.
How Anxiety and Fatigue Can Have Us ‘Walking in Circles’
Anxiety can be exhausting, which can then impact willpower, control, and decision-making capabilities. Anxiety is associated with insomnia, and sleep deprivation only intensifies the fatigue bred by anxiety. A healthy lifestyle—Mediterranean or equivalent diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep—can help with anxiety and fatigue. Being anxious makes you...
ADHD and Toxic Relationships
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by patterns of hyperactivity, inattention, impulsivity, restlessness, or a combination of all of these. Now, while building and maintaining relationships can be difficult for everyone, those with ADHD can encounter some unique challenges. For example, they may be seen as poor...
Correlation Between Mental Disorders & Addiction: What You Need to Know
Did you know that there is a correlation between mental disorders and addiction? In fact, about 50% of people who struggle with addiction also have a mental disorder. This can make treatment for both issues more complicated. It’s important to understand the correlation between mental disorders and addiction in order to get help for yourself or a loved one. In this blog post, we will discuss the link between mental disorders & addiction, as well as what you need to do if you are struggling with either issue.
A Guide for Caregivers to Understand Dementia Behaviors
People with dementia, like Alzheimer’s or related diseases, suffer from a progressive brain disorder. Eventually, it becomes hard for them to think clearly, remember things, take care of them, and communicate with others. Other common dementia symptoms include mood swings and behavioral and personality changes. So caring for persons...
The Invalidating Parent and the Risk of Borderline Personality Disorder
The instability of sense of self and the dysregulation of emotions in borderline personality disorder have been linked to early parenting. New research using a biosocial model looks specifically at invalidation by parents as contributing to BPD's key symptoms. Although the study's findings are based on self-report, they suggest the...
New study: Millennial parents struggle to enjoy fun moments with their kids
(BPT) - All parents struggle with raising their kids to the best of their ability, and each generation has its unique challenges. A new study shows that today’s millennial parents are having a hard time relaxing and having fun with their kids and that they wish they could create more spontaneous family moments. Between the looming potential of an economic downturn and the realities of today’s busy households, parents worry their kids are being shortchanged and that they’re unable to devote enough time to family activities — whether planned or spur of the moment. The study, conducted by Wakefield Research* for Hostess Brands, uncovers some of the obstacles getting in the way of family fun, as well as identifies actions parents would like to lean into while their kids are young to create more spontaneous moments of joy.
How to Manage After-School Meltdowns With a Neurodivergent Child
By the time your child gets home from school, there’s a good chance they are ready for a class after-school meltdown. Also known as after-school restraint collapse, these meltdowns often happen because a child has been exerting an extraordinary amount of effort to behave during the school day, only to lose their control the moment they reach a place where they feel safe. These meltdowns are especially likely for neurodivergent children with disorders that affect their social and/or cognitive abilities, including ADHD, autism, dyslexia, or dyscalculia.
How bipolar disorder shaped my experience of motherhood
Content warning: Discussion of suicidal ideation ahead. This story was written by Amelia Zachry and originally appeared on The Mighty. Living was easy in my early 20s, but times got dark pretty quickly for me. I displayed maladaptive behaviors that were self-destructive and reckless. I felt life was intolerable and I could not find my footing. I suffered in silence as I toyed with ideas of ending my life, the fantasy of nonexistence filled my days. It would be years until I received the news that would change the trajectory of my life: when I finally learned that I had bipolar disorder type II.
Pediatrician is changing the way we think about teens with 'lighthouse parenting' tips
Dr. Ken Ginsburg’s advice for parents is like a hug, TED talk and Masterclass rolled into one. As a parent of teens, I often wonder: Why didn’t anyone tell me it would be like this? I don’t mean the warnings and complaints about how challenging the teen years are. I don’t mean all of the “just you wait” admonitions. I don’t mean the cliches and memes. What I want to know is why no one told me how awesome raising teens can be.
Short cognitive behavioral therapy program is also effective at reducing anxiety among school children
Anxiety disorders are highly prevalent psychological disorders among children. Anxiety negatively affects a child's sense of self-esteem, leading to under-achievement in school. Moreover, anxiety may exacerbate low self-esteem in children who already experience it. This increases their likelihood of avoiding socialization, indulging in negative interactions with their peers, and remaining absent from classes. If left untreated, anxiety can lead to severe psychological disorders over time.
How To Support Someone Struggling With Burnout
Even before the pandemic, Ian Sells says he and his wife were snapping at each other over the smallest things. They’d usually apologize and talk about their issues afterward, but the couple still felt like they were walking on eggshells in the relationship. It wasn’t surprising that stress and burnout bled into their relationship: Ian worked full-time and his wife runs a side business on top of caring for their children, 3 and 5. The unusual demands of 2020 worsened the problems.
