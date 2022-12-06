Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the SouthTravel MavenKentucky State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Sandwiches in all of KentuckyTravel MavenMurray, KY
Related
radionwtn.com
Downtown Christmas Festival, Parade On Rain Or Shine; Activities Moved
But there will be one change, according to Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association: The Crafts with the Arts Council will be moved to the covered parking lot behind First Bank, as will The Grinch and DJ Good News. The Christmas Festival starts at 1:30 p.m. and will include...
spectrumnews1.com
Habitat For Humanity nearly finished rebuilding its first home in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Brick by brick, board by board. The small town of Dawson Springs is rebuilding a year after one of the worst tornadoes in Kentucky history. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity started working on new construction as soon as the rubble and debris were cleared. Days...
WBBJ
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
spectrumnews1.com
On an empty block, this Mayfield family restaurant is back in business
MAYFIELD, Ky. — A 50-year-old biscuit pan was one of the few things Suzanne Flint could salvage from her family restaurant after the Mayfield tornado flattened the 67-year-old building last year. “I lost my whole family history in there,” said Flint. Even with all the heartache and hard...
Wave 3
One year later: Dawson Springs family finds hope in community after deadly tornadoes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This weekend will mark one year since deadly tornados ripped through parts of Western Kentucky, killing dozens. While homes have been rebuilt and physical injuries have healed, there’s still a drastic need for help. Inside the Life Center at Christ Tabernacle Church in Princeton, Kentucky,...
kentuckytoday.com
Community finds God’s grace in rebuilding after western Kentucky tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KT) — As the one-year anniversary approaches of a historic tornado that ravaged this community, ministry leaders see God’s grace in the midst of a years-long rebuilding process. “We have seen an outpouring of God’s grace upon people, but we are nowhere near being out...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield barber back in business, spreading positivity at new location after original shop destroyed by tornado last year
MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak ripped through homes and businesses, including a Mayfield barbershop. Almost a year after the devastating storm, the owner continues to spread positivity in the community, one haircut at a time. The EF-4 tornado that tore through Mayfield destroyed April Wright's business....
wpsdlocal6.com
Paxton Media newspapers in Local 6 area to include special section 'We Will Remember,' marking one year since tornado outbreak
On Saturday, subscribers to The Paducah Sun, The Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader will see a special section delivered in their newspapers commemorating one year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The special section titled "We Will Remember" looks back on the storm, its aftermath and recovery efforts...
whvoradio.com
Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms
In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
radionwtn.com
Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
Mayfield mother who lost home in tornado keeping eyes to the future
Megan Williams and her four kids took cover in their basement the night of December 10, 2021 as the killer tornado roared overhead. They lost their home that night.
KFVS12
1 year later: Hospital employee recalls her experience the night of the Mayfield tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A year ago Saturday will mark the one year anniversary of the deadly Mayfield tornado. On Wednesday, December 7, another business is reopening to the western Kentucky community. Mercy Health held a ribbon cutting for their new homecare and hospice office, it’s previous building was destroyed by the tornado on December 10, 2021.
14news.com
One year later: Dawson Springs nurse remembers helping after surviving deadly W. Ky. storms
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - As an EF-4 tornado barreled towards Dawson Springs on Dec. 10, 2021, lifetime resident Meredith Hyde and her family didn’t worry. The sounds were second nature, the gusts were not uncommon. But as it got closer, her husband’s co-worker relayed a chilling message.
Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project. Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield, Princeton police graduate training academy
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that some 31 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth recently were graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy. Class members underwent some 800 hours of instruction in 20 weeks. Among the new graduates are Marco A. Ortiz-Guerrero, Mayfield Police...
KFVS12
Contour takes flight from Paducah, Ky. airport
Robert Palleja shares some of the sauces his store Sauce Werks sells in Cape Girardeau. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. MoDOT is holding a public meeting on Tues., Dec. 6 about a new roundabout at the intersection of Rte. 25 & Rte. K in Gordonville.
thunderboltradio.com
Hailey, Barnes Selected to Lead Union City Council
Union City Council members started their meeting this week with the appointment of board leaders. City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. was approved to serve as the temporary chairman to start the process.(AUDIO) Mayor Hailey then presided over selection of a Mayor Pro-Tem.(AUDIO) Both Mayor Hailey and Mayor Pro-Tem Barnes will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah leaders weighing options after commissioner sent texts with racist connotations regarding local candidate
PADUCAH — During a special called meeting of the Paducah City Commission on Wednesday, it was revealed that Commissioner David Guess sent text messages with racist connotations to a city employee regarding a city commission candidate. Commissioners met in executive session for two hours Wednesday before returning to open...
radionwtn.com
New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
kentuckytoday.com
FBC Mayfield has stood strong in face of tornado's devastation
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) — Dec. 10, 2021 is one of the most significant dates in the history of this west Kentucky community. A tornado claimed 24 lives and leveled most of the downtown business district. But in the midst of that tragic evening, “we have seen the Lord work in incredible ways,” said Wes Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0