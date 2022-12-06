ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

radionwtn.com

Downtown Christmas Festival, Parade On Rain Or Shine; Activities Moved

But there will be one change, according to Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association: The Crafts with the Arts Council will be moved to the covered parking lot behind First Bank, as will The Grinch and DJ Good News. The Christmas Festival starts at 1:30 p.m. and will include...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
GREENFIELD, TN
spectrumnews1.com

On an empty block, this Mayfield family restaurant is back in business

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A 50-year-old biscuit pan was one of the few things Suzanne Flint could salvage from her family restaurant after the Mayfield tornado flattened the 67-year-old building last year. “I lost my whole family history in there,” said Flint. Even with all the heartache and hard...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield barber back in business, spreading positivity at new location after original shop destroyed by tornado last year

MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak ripped through homes and businesses, including a Mayfield barbershop. Almost a year after the devastating storm, the owner continues to spread positivity in the community, one haircut at a time. The EF-4 tornado that tore through Mayfield destroyed April Wright's business....
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paxton Media newspapers in Local 6 area to include special section 'We Will Remember,' marking one year since tornado outbreak

On Saturday, subscribers to The Paducah Sun, The Mayfield Messenger and The Princeton Times Leader will see a special section delivered in their newspapers commemorating one year since the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The special section titled "We Will Remember" looks back on the storm, its aftermath and recovery efforts...
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms

In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Impact Of Blue Oval City To Be Huge For Region, Henry County

Paris, Tenn.–There’s no way to go but up with the creation of the Blue Oval City megasite in West Tennessee. That was the message Wednesday to over 100 people who gathered to hear Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce; and Mark Herbison of HTL Advantage.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project.  Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield, Princeton police graduate training academy

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that some 31 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth recently were graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy. Class members underwent some 800 hours of instruction in 20 weeks. Among the new graduates are Marco A. Ortiz-Guerrero, Mayfield Police...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Contour takes flight from Paducah, Ky. airport

Robert Palleja shares some of the sauces his store Sauce Werks sells in Cape Girardeau. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. MoDOT is holding a public meeting on Tues., Dec. 6 about a new roundabout at the intersection of Rte. 25 & Rte. K in Gordonville.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Hailey, Barnes Selected to Lead Union City Council

Union City Council members started their meeting this week with the appointment of board leaders. City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. was approved to serve as the temporary chairman to start the process.(AUDIO) Mayor Hailey then presided over selection of a Mayor Pro-Tem.(AUDIO) Both Mayor Hailey and Mayor Pro-Tem Barnes will...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

New City Of Paris Business Hours Announced

Paris, Tenn.–Beginning January 3, 2023, the City of Paris City Hall offices will begin offering extended hours to the public. With this change in work hours, our goal at the City of Paris is to better serve the public. This change allows the citizens to conduct business before and after their own personal work hours.
PARIS, TN
kentuckytoday.com

FBC Mayfield has stood strong in face of tornado's devastation

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) — Dec. 10, 2021 is one of the most significant dates in the history of this west Kentucky community. A tornado claimed 24 lives and leveled most of the downtown business district. But in the midst of that tragic evening, “we have seen the Lord work in incredible ways,” said Wes Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church.
MAYFIELD, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
