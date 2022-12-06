ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate the songs of the season with North Front Sound

WOODSCROSS, Utah (Good Things Utah/Daily Dish) – North Front Sound (NFS) is a premier men’s acappella chorus based in northern Utah. The group recently took fifth place in the Rocky Mountyain District Barbershop Harmony Society’s 2022 Fall Contest and are identied as among the top two choruses in Utah from the Barbershop Harmony Society.
WOODS CROSS, UT
Hot Cheese Dip

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a new recipe for this years holiday party or maybe a game day treat? Today Nicea and Surae are in the Good Things Utah kitchen cooking up a recipe that is from one of our winners from the Cache Valley Contest!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pistachio & Magenta Holiday Color Palette

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking to mix things up this holiday season? Us too. We’re swapping out the traditional red and green for a more sophisticated Pistachio and Magenta color palette. This unique color combo is shown to us by Stephanie Hunt at FlairHunter for those who want their holiday decor to be chic and whimsical at the same time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Free performances for families affected by autism

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The Utah Metropolitan Ballet was founded in 1968 by Jacqueline, she started her school and it grew into a small regional company which eventually grew into the Utah Regional Ballet. Now that they have many professional dancers it’s been named Utah Metropolitan Ballet.
PROVO, UT
Tune in with a local acappella chorus for Christmas

CACHE VALLEY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Tune in with the season with some tunes by North front Sound. North sound started with 10 singers in a garage in Kaysville and they have grown to over 30 active and dedicated members. In 2018 they chartered as the Golden Spike...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Be present this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Heather Holmgren spoke about how to manage holiday stress and be present during the holidays. Much of the holidays, Holmgren said, is pure chaos. In that chaos, we lose the true meaning and purpose of why we celebrate. When things get chaotic, “we pull ourselves into the anxious future,” Holmgren siad. Instead of obsessing over the future and being anxious, mindfulness should be focused on. Take a breath and smell the air, she said, taking a moment to center.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kettlebell workouts to do from home

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The kettlebell works the entire body, and you only need one weight to do it. Working the arms, legs, glutes and core all at once. Brittany Hammett talked about how important form is for workouts. For cardio, a lighter weight is wanted and for strength, a heavier weight is needed. Muscle is important to maintain strength and bone density.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
LGBTQ bar Club Verse to expand with $250K city loan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s newly opened LGTBQ+ bar, Club Verse, was approved to receive a $250,000 Economic Development Loan Fund (EDLF) loan from Salt Lake City to build out and expand their new space. The loan will be used to expand on Club Verse’s vision...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wear the beanie without leaving the trace of hat hair

WOODS CROSS, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It’s beanie season, but unfortunately that can mae our hair look unsightly. No one likes hat hair and somehow it seems inevitable. Fortunately, Sierra Miller from Sierra’s Beauties has the solution. Long are the day you have to choose between sacrificing your head and sacrificing your hair.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
The best ways we can support Utah’s homeless communities

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — There are many unique causes and cases of homelessness. An expensive housing market, rising costs of living, and lack of access to affordable mental healthcare, among other reasons, all contribute to the growing numbers of homeless individuals here in Utah. Data shows that approximately 14,000 Utahns will experience homelessness this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

