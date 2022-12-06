Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate the songs of the season with North Front Sound
WOODSCROSS, Utah (Good Things Utah/Daily Dish) – North Front Sound (NFS) is a premier men’s acappella chorus based in northern Utah. The group recently took fifth place in the Rocky Mountyain District Barbershop Harmony Society’s 2022 Fall Contest and are identied as among the top two choruses in Utah from the Barbershop Harmony Society.
These popular holiday feasts are back for a limited time at R&R BBQ
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — R&R BBQ is now offering its fan-favorite holiday packs which sell out every year! They can be ordered on the website NOW and will be available for pick up from 12/21 -12/24. The holiday packs generously feed 6-8 people, and there are...
Hot Cheese Dip
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a new recipe for this years holiday party or maybe a game day treat? Today Nicea and Surae are in the Good Things Utah kitchen cooking up a recipe that is from one of our winners from the Cache Valley Contest!
How you can win a $50 Gift Card for the Taste Utah Holiday Sweepstakes
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The winter season is the perfect time to introduce our tongues to some new flavors, and Taste Utah is helping us make that happen this year with a Holiday Sweepstakes. In the spirit of making ‘dining the destination’ for even more foodies,...
Pistachio & Magenta Holiday Color Palette
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Looking to mix things up this holiday season? Us too. We’re swapping out the traditional red and green for a more sophisticated Pistachio and Magenta color palette. This unique color combo is shown to us by Stephanie Hunt at FlairHunter for those who want their holiday decor to be chic and whimsical at the same time.
Free performances for families affected by autism
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The Utah Metropolitan Ballet was founded in 1968 by Jacqueline, she started her school and it grew into a small regional company which eventually grew into the Utah Regional Ballet. Now that they have many professional dancers it’s been named Utah Metropolitan Ballet.
Tune in with a local acappella chorus for Christmas
CACHE VALLEY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Tune in with the season with some tunes by North front Sound. North sound started with 10 singers in a garage in Kaysville and they have grown to over 30 active and dedicated members. In 2018 they chartered as the Golden Spike...
Be present this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Heather Holmgren spoke about how to manage holiday stress and be present during the holidays. Much of the holidays, Holmgren said, is pure chaos. In that chaos, we lose the true meaning and purpose of why we celebrate. When things get chaotic, “we pull ourselves into the anxious future,” Holmgren siad. Instead of obsessing over the future and being anxious, mindfulness should be focused on. Take a breath and smell the air, she said, taking a moment to center.
Kettlebell workouts to do from home
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The kettlebell works the entire body, and you only need one weight to do it. Working the arms, legs, glutes and core all at once. Brittany Hammett talked about how important form is for workouts. For cardio, a lighter weight is wanted and for strength, a heavier weight is needed. Muscle is important to maintain strength and bone density.
LGBTQ bar Club Verse to expand with $250K city loan
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s newly opened LGTBQ+ bar, Club Verse, was approved to receive a $250,000 Economic Development Loan Fund (EDLF) loan from Salt Lake City to build out and expand their new space. The loan will be used to expand on Club Verse’s vision...
Crazy Daisy Christmas Show at the Mountain America Expo Center
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – It’s that time of year again! The weather is getting colder and that can only mean one thing: the Crazy Daisy Christmas Show is just around the corner!. This year, they are collecting warm clothing items for the charity Coats for...
Wear the beanie without leaving the trace of hat hair
WOODS CROSS, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It’s beanie season, but unfortunately that can mae our hair look unsightly. No one likes hat hair and somehow it seems inevitable. Fortunately, Sierra Miller from Sierra’s Beauties has the solution. Long are the day you have to choose between sacrificing your head and sacrificing your hair.
The best ways we can support Utah’s homeless communities
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — There are many unique causes and cases of homelessness. An expensive housing market, rising costs of living, and lack of access to affordable mental healthcare, among other reasons, all contribute to the growing numbers of homeless individuals here in Utah. Data shows that approximately 14,000 Utahns will experience homelessness this year.
‘Multiple’ cats and 80 y/o woman die in West Valley house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley woman and “multiple” cats have died after a house caught fire overnight just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The woman was 80 years old. West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Jed Peters told ABC4 the house...
