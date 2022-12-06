SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Heather Holmgren spoke about how to manage holiday stress and be present during the holidays. Much of the holidays, Holmgren said, is pure chaos. In that chaos, we lose the true meaning and purpose of why we celebrate. When things get chaotic, “we pull ourselves into the anxious future,” Holmgren siad. Instead of obsessing over the future and being anxious, mindfulness should be focused on. Take a breath and smell the air, she said, taking a moment to center.

