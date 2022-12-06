Read full article on original website
theScore
Marner continues record run as Leafs blank Kings for 2nd straight shutout
Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night. Marner gave Toronto a 4-0 lead with his 11th goal of the season, scoring on a slap shot after a Los Angeles turnover inside its blue line.
NHL
BLOG: Young Players, Returning Lafferty Provide Support for Blackhawks
Sam Lafferty will play in tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets, the first since his back injury last month. Ahead of the Blackhawks third matchup against the Winnipeg Jets this season, Chicago plans to play a physical game and employ the roster's younger players. Lafferty is Back. Forward Sam Lafferty...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 9, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) will take on the Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. NOTES. The team will wear its Reverse Retro jerseys for the game against Philadelphia. Vegas will square off with Philadelphia...
NHL
Heika's take: Seguin and Lundkvist earn valuable points in overtime win
Despite playing an uneven game against the Ottawa Senators Thursday at American Airlines Center, Dallas rallied to tie it in the third period on a Luindkvist goal and win in overtime on a Seguin tally. Lundkvist had a goal and an assist in his second game back after three healthy...
Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson suffers shoulder injury
Just after getting an important veteran defenseman back from injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs may have lost another player due to injury. The Maple Leafs have announced that forward Nicholas Robertson will not return to tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Kings due to a shoulder injury. Robertson sustained the injury after taking a hit from Kings defenseman Michael Anderson. Anderson’s hit drove Robertson into the corner, and Robertson remained on the ice for some time before heading straight to the dressing room.
NHL
Engvall suspended one game for actions in Maple Leafs game
NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall has been suspended for one game, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi during NHL Game No. 420 in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 8, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28) Goals - Gaudreau, Boone Jenner (9) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.9% (24th) /...
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
NHL
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ PIT - 10:14 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Pittsburgh. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Sidney Crosby's goal. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars. Murray makes...
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Presented by Ticketmaster, Amanda Stein recaps the week that was taking you behind the scenes of the New Jersey Devils. It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. - Many of the Bruins are no strangers to playing in college arenas. The Black & Gold boast eight players that spent time in the NCAA and are used to the intimate and engaging atmosphere that often defines the college hockey experience. And on Friday night, they'll get...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship Tee Up | PROSPECT WATCH
Devils fans will get a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years with top defensive prospects poised to play. This year's World Junior Hockey Championship should give Devils fans a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
WHAT A 'WILD' ONE!
Make it three-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. And it came with plenty of drama and excitement. The old saying 'it's not the start that matters, but how well you finish' rang true Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames fell behind 2-0 early against the Wild but rallied for a thrilling 5-3 victory.
NHL
Medical updates from Brossard
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens issued medical updates regarding several players on Friday. He took a maintenance day on Friday and didn't practice. No change in status. On December 5, the team announced that he would be sidelined for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. David Savard and Sean...
NHL
Dubois has three points to lift Jets past Blues for third win in row
ST. LOUIS -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Dubois has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. "The last couple of games has been the...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Marner can push point streak to 21 for Maple Leafs
Stamkos closing in on 500 goals for Lightning; Hronek of Red Wings can match Coffey in record book. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Thursday. Maple Leafs,...
NHL
FEATURE: Kostin bringing valued presence and play to Oilers
EDMONTON, AB - The story of forward Klim Kostin in Oil Country continues to write itself. So far, Oilers coaches, management, teammates and fans are liking what they're reading in the 23-year-old Russian's play on the ice and easy-going, likeable personality off it just 11 games into his time with the Edmonton Oilers.
