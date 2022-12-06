ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Fire Crews Respond To Yukon House Fire

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Friday afternoon in Yukon. The fire was located at a home near Reno Avenue and North Westgate Drive. This is a developing story.
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC

One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Detained After Multiple Buses Catch Fire At Southern Nazarene University

A scary situation Friday morning after three buses on Southern Nazarene University's campus caught fire. Now, clean up and an investigation is underway. Bethany and Warr Acres fire departments responded to the scene at 7 a.m. The fires happened behind the Sawyer Center near Northwest 39th Expressway and North Donald...
BETHANY, OK
news9.com

Woman Speaks Out After Fire Destroys NW Oklahoma City Townhome

A fire destroyed several condos early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, and it caused more than a million dollars in damage. The heavy fire blazed through at least eight units turning years of memories into charred remains. “They did go in and look for some things for me. They...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Police Investigating Hit-And-Run On Campus Corner That Injured OU Student

An investigation is underway involving a hit-and-run on Campus Corner in Norman. A University of Oklahoma student and her father, who is a police officer in the metro, are working with the Norman Police Department to catch the suspect. A normal night in between classes in November took an unexpected...
KOCO

Person burned, taken to hospital after fire sparks at Edmond house

EDMOND, Okla. — A person was burned and taken to a hospital after a fire started overnight at an Edmond home. Authorities said a small fire sparked at a house near Fretz Avenue and Hurd Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire inside the house and a victim.
EDMOND, OK
okctalk.com

Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted

Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash

The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family loses home in overnight fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — A family lost their home after a house caught fire overnight in Choctaw. The fire sparked at a home near Reno Avenue and Choctaw Road. Authorities told KOCO 5 that smoke and fire poured from the roof and people were running out of the home when firefighters arrived.
CHOCTAW, OK

