Related
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Illinois Route 157. A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri, died in the crash.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
kttn.com
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
FOX2now.com
Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges. Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of …. Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of...
FOX2now.com
Compass Retirement Solutions says don’t forget about taking into account healthcare
A trip to the hospital can deplete many people's savings. Don't forget to factor in medical expenses, according to Compass Retirement Solutions. Compass Retirement Solutions says don’t forget about …. A trip to the hospital can deplete many people's savings. Don't forget to factor in medical expenses, according to...
Car thieves striking more in the daytime, causing concerns
There is a frightening new St. Louis-area crime trend: thieves striking in daylight and early evening hours.
FOX2now.com
Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged officers outside restaurant
Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted 48-year-old man at a Dave & Buster’s on Wednesday, he pulled out a weapon and advanced toward them. One detective then fired. Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged …. Maryland Heights police say when detectives approached a wanted...
FOX2now.com
Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle took off from detectives
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle …. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Blair’s Social Second: Do you believe legal marijuana …. Do you believe legal marijuana will encourage...
FOX2now.com
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past
The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
St. Louis area mail carriers targeted by criminals who want your money
They’re looking for universal mailbox keys, so they can steal your money.
stlpublicradio.org
Expungement programs help many St. Louisans seal certain marijuana records
For nearly four decades, Cynthia Cross, 60, worked menial jobs, lived in unsafe neighborhoods and was unable to obtain a nursing license to advance in her career as a part-time certified nursing assistant because she had a criminal record. In 1983, police raided her north St. Louis apartment looking for...
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
Missouri AG accuses St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of hiding evidence
(AP) – Missouri’s attorney general asked a judge on Thursday to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in...
17-Year-Old To Be Tried As Adult in St. Louis Cab Driver's Shooting Death
Federal prosecutors accuse Trishawn Jones of a cold-blooded killing after robbery
FOX2now.com
Mother of tornado victim fights for storm shelters for workers
Carla Cope was cooking and monitoring weather reports on Dec. 10, 2021, when she and her husband called their son, Clayton, to warn him of an impending tornado. Mother of tornado victim fights for storm shelters …. Carla Cope was cooking and monitoring weather reports on Dec. 10, 2021, when...
FOX2now.com
Car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning
A serious crash happened Wednesday morning in south St. Louis. Car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning. A serious crash happened Wednesday morning in south St. Louis. Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language …. It’s worth looking into this school because it teaches love for self and others...
FOX2now.com
Help out Santa this year by adopting a family
Thousands of letters are being mailed from children like Laiken, Willa, and Josh. Thousands of letters are being mailed from children like Laiken, Willa, and Josh. State’s education department wants to use Missouri’s …. The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools...
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language Immersion School
It’s worth looking into this school because it teaches love for self and others and the benefit of learning another language. The school is open for enrollment right now. Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language …. It’s worth looking into this school because it teaches love for...
