Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Illinois Route 157. A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri, died in the crash.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
kttn.com

Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver

Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Deadly crash in north St. Louis, suspect vehicle took off from detectives

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mother of tornado victim fights for storm shelters for workers

Carla Cope was cooking and monitoring weather reports on Dec. 10, 2021, when she and her husband called their son, Clayton, to warn him of an impending tornado.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning

A serious crash happened Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Help out Santa this year by adopting a family

Thousands of letters are being mailed from children like Laiken, Willa, and Josh.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language Immersion School

It's worth looking into this school because it teaches love for self and others and the benefit of learning another language. The school is open for enrollment right now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

