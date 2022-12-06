Read full article on original website
Related
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/9: Running game, Brian-Daboll, Pro Bowl voting, more headlines
The way to deal with the Philadelphia defense this season has largely been by running the ball. Of course, that isn’t easy. The Eagles are 17th in the league against the run, giving up 117.9 yards per game. They are 24th in yards allowed per rushing attempt at 4.6. During a five-game stretch from Weeks 5-10, they gave up 124 or more yards rushing in five straight games, culminating with 152 allowed in their 32-21 loss to the Commanders.
Big Blue View
A few quick thoughts
1) There is a real good chance that this year's version of the Eagles will win both games but wait until Next Year!. 2) The Scottish Hammer will do for now but assuming that he is innocent, I'd really like to see what Arazia could do. 3) Put Gates at...
Big Blue View
Film analysis: Why Giants’ Mark Glowinski is struggling in pass protection
The New York Giants had an obvious need on the interior offensive line after a dismal 2021 season. The Giants’ cap situation was prohibitive, but new general manager Joe Schoen was able to sign veteran right guard Mark Glowinski to a three-year, $18 million contract with $11.4 million guaranteed.
Big Blue View
Film analysis: Giants’ Azeez Ojulari made his presence known in return
Azeez Ojulari played 49 snaps for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Washington Commanders in in his return to action from a quad injury. Ojulari had not played since Week 4. Let’s see how the second-year edge defender fared. It did not take long for Ojluari to...
Big Blue View
Pro Bowl voting: Giants’ Saquon Barkley tops fan vote at running back
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads all running backs in Pro Bowl Games voting by fans. As of Wednesday at noon ET, Barkley had 122,295 votes. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (138,390) was the leading vote-getter overall. Barkley is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing yards with...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Big Blue View
Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney remain sidelined for Giants
The idea of either cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) or safety Xavier McKinney (hand) returning to the New York Giants lineup this week against the Philadelphia Eagles took a hit on Wednesday. Neither player practiced as the Giants began preparations for Sunday’s game. McKinney is on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury...
Big Blue View
Saquon Barkley’s status might be in doubt for Sunday’s game against Philadelphia
Saquon Barkley’s status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is “probably” in doubt, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll told media prior to the team’s practice on Friday. Barkley showed up on the team’s injury report Thursday with a neck injury. Daboll said the...
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Giants Week 14 game against the Eagles
The 7-4-1 New York Giants will host their third NFC East foe in three weeks when the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles come to town in Week 14. The Eagles looked beatable after their stunning Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders and 17-16 scare against the Indianapolis Colts. But since then they’ve gotten back on track with a convincing win over the Packer and an absolute dismantling of the Tennessee Titans.
Big Blue View
Is now the time to decide on Daniel Jones?
Personally I’d like to keep Daniel Jones but thank god for all of us it’s not up to me to make GM decisions. Right now SF seems like the perfect place for him. Considering how low their draft picks are, this might make sense to them in both the long term and short term. I think DJ has shown as much guts as any other QB in the league. Every time he entered a game I used to think he was gonna get killed back there. Yet he kept his head, he’s improved and now has experience to build on. Nevertheless if we’re gonna consider letting him go I don’t think anyone would have more to gain than SF. In fact I’d be surprised if we don’t wind up in a bidding war with them in the off-season.
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: OT Roy Mbaeteka signed to the practice squad
The New York Giants announced on Monday morning that they’ve signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad. Giants fans likely remember Mbaeteka as the massive Nigerian tackle from the offseason and training camp program. He was originally signed as a part of the International Pathway Program after being spotted by former Giant Osi Umenyiora.
Big Blue View
NFL Week 14 picks, predictions: Can the Giants upset 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles?
Do Big Blue View contributors believe the New York Giants, in need of a victory to boost their playoff hopes, can upset the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium? Let’s look at our Week 14 NFL picks against the moneyline to find out. Tony DelGenio. “The depleted...
Big Blue View
Giants’ QB Daniel Jones believes coaches have confidence in the passing offense
The New York Giants want to be a run-first football team. Whether it’s with Saquon Barkley on a hand-off, a zone-read play, or a designed quarterback run, the Giants know their best chance at success comes from moving the ball on the ground. That might come as something of...
Big Blue View
Giants’ Xavier McKinney uncertain to return this season
Xavier McKinney, out since suffering a left hand injury while vacationing in Cabo during the bye week, got the pins removed from his surgically-repaired hand on Wednesday. Coach Brian Daboll said Thursday, though, that he is uncertain whether McKinney will be able to play again this season. “I don’t want...
Big Blue View
Giants’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka expresses confidence in skill players
Whether or not the New York Giants, ultra-conservative on offense at times during recent weeks, have confidence in their offensive personnel has been a topic of debate this week. Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about that this week, even being pressed on whether he would consider taking over play-calling...
Big Blue View
Do the Giants have a linebacker problem?
Off-ball linebacker is a difficult position to play in the modern NFL. The position used to be dominated by big, tough players whose job was primarily to stop the run and who sometimes went up against offensive lineman who weren’t much bigger than they were. In today’s passing-dominated NFL, though, agility is prized as much as toughness, because linebackers are sometimes tasked with rushing the passer and are often asked to cover running backs and tight ends.
Comments / 0