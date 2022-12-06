ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC

One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Woman Speaks Out After Fire Destroys NW Oklahoma City Townhome

A fire destroyed several condos early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, and it caused more than a million dollars in damage. The heavy fire blazed through at least eight units turning years of memories into charred remains. “They did go in and look for some things for me. They...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted

Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Family loses home in overnight fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — A family lost their home after a house caught fire overnight in Choctaw. The fire sparked at a home near Reno Avenue and Choctaw Road. Authorities told KOCO 5 that smoke and fire poured from the roof and people were running out of the home when firefighters arrived.
CHOCTAW, OK

