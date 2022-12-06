Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
news9.com
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC
One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
Couple’s break-up leads to shoot-out at metro hotel
A couple’s break up led to a shootout at a metro motel that was all caught on camera Wednesday morning.
news9.com
Police: Bomb Threat At OKC Elementary School Determined 'Non-Credible Threat'
A bomb threat that was made at an Oklahoma City elementary school Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a non-credible threat, according to Oklahoma City Police. Authorities responded to a bomb threat Friday afternoon at Fillmore Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City. OCPD said the school was evacuated when authorities...
Man Detained After Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Fire In Bethany
One person was detained after multiple vehicles, including buses from Southern Nazarene University, caught fire this morning, according to authorities in Bethany. The Bethany Fire Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle fire near Northwest 39h Expressway and North Redmond Avenue. The Warr Acres Fire Department also assisted with...
news9.com
Woman Speaks Out After Fire Destroys NW Oklahoma City Townhome
A fire destroyed several condos early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, and it caused more than a million dollars in damage. The heavy fire blazed through at least eight units turning years of memories into charred remains. “They did go in and look for some things for me. They...
“Her name was Latonya,” Family desperate after deadly hit-and-run
Friends and family of Latonya "Lisa" Dean are asking for the public's help identifying the driver in the deadly hit-and-run accident that killed her in late November.
okcfox.com
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
Norman Police Investigating Hit-And-Run On Campus Corner That Injured OU Student
An investigation is underway involving a hit-and-run on Campus Corner in Norman. A University of Oklahoma student and her father, who is a police officer in the metro, are working with the Norman Police Department to catch the suspect. A normal night in between classes in November took an unexpected...
SW Metro hit and run leaves one person dead
Oklahoma Police Department say one person has died from a hit and run near SW 29th and Blackwelder.
Random attack leads to carjacking in Southeast Oklahoma City, leaving woman without transportation, ‘terrified’
A random attack leads to a carjacking in southeast Oklahoma City, leaving one woman without transportation, and now scared for her safety.
Police: Suspect crashes into fence after leading officers on chase
Authorities in Moore say a man was taken into custody after leading them on a short chase through neighborhoods.
OKCPD: Man with gun shot after making threatening move at officers
Authorities say one man is in custody after he allegedly fired at gun at Oklahoma City police officers.
KOCO
Investigation underway after crash in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle flipped over into someone's front yard in Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that two pickup trucks were driving west on Northwest 63rd Street near North College Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Monday when one of the vehicles flipped.
okctalk.com
Operators of Cowboy Ranch evicted
Over the last few years, Jeff Rogers of Rogers Concepts & Consulting in Oklahoma City opened nearly a dozen new restaurants and bars in quick succession. Now the biggest of them all, the massive Cowboy Ranch in the former Bricktown Events Center, has been closed due to eviction for non-payment of rent. The Facebook and Instagram pages appear to have been deleted after a court ruled this week that the operators were to vacate by 11 AM today (Thursday 12/8).
Christmas Cup At Stake: Del City Departments Vying To Become Best Holiday Decorator
'Twas weeks before Christmas when all through Del City... A rivalry's brewing about how lights should be hanging. The fire department has a bright tower of red... While police have a car pulling Santa's sled. City Hall is also decorating in style... With not only lights, but a gingerbread house.
Northwest Oklahoma City condo fire causes over $1 million in damages
A condominium fire in northwest Oklahoma City caused what officials estimate to be over $1 million in damages early Sunday morning.
KTUL
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
Debate over homeless vets tiny home community continues at emotional meeting
A Kansas-City non-profit wanting to build tiny homes for homeless veterans in an up-and-coming Oklahoma City neighborhood versus a community afraid of what that project will do their property values. It's been a heated debate in the Capitol View neighborhood, and Thursday night a Citizens Advisory Committee got to formally ask questions and weigh-in.
KOCO
Family loses home in overnight fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A family lost their home after a house caught fire overnight in Choctaw. The fire sparked at a home near Reno Avenue and Choctaw Road. Authorities told KOCO 5 that smoke and fire poured from the roof and people were running out of the home when firefighters arrived.
