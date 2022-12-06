Just when you thought Warner Bros. Discovery would be out of the spotlight for the plethora of DC Comics news there's always another hammer waiting to be dropped. Last night, it was revealed that DC Studios would not be moving forward with their plans for Wonder Woman 3 and that Patty Jenkins has officially exited the sequel. Another part of the report revealed Henry Cavill shot a cameo for The Flash movie, but that may be scrapped in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. A new report from Deadline also reveals that all of the reportedly canceled projects have pissed off some of the people behind the scenes of said projects.

1 DAY AGO